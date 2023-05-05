Parks Associates: Smart Watch Adoption Jumps from 30% in 2022 to 35% in 2023

Parks Associates addresses health and home technologies at Connected Health Summit

DALLAS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research shows 56% of US internet households now own a connected health device, a 21-point increase since 2016, with smart watch adoption reaching 35% in 2023. The research firm is hosting the ninth annual Connected Health Summit, co-located with CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 23-25 at the Omni Frisco Hotel, to address the latest advancements in connected health devices, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and patient-centric care.

Parks Associates: Overall Adoption of Connected Health Devices

Connected Health Summit features research presentations from Parks Associates analysts and keynotes from healthcare, technology, and home services leaders, including Christopher Berke, Director of Offer Management, Digital Healthcare, Eaton; Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver – ECG; Sarah King, Chief Growth Officer, Optum; Girish Naganathan, Chief Technology Officer, Executive Vice President, Dexcom; and David Puckett, Head of Global Devices Product Strategy, Comcast.

Connected Health Summit is sponsored by Alarm.com, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Electronic Caregiver, Rapid Response Monitoring, Calix, Lifeguard Health, Origin, and Independa.

"Even with consumer spending constrained, smart watches continue to show strong growth," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Apple Watches, with important health-related features like heartrate and rhythm monitoring, medication tracking, and fitness features, continue to dominate the market, highlighting consumer interest in medical and health monitoring."

"The majority of US internet households had a telehealth visit in the past 12 months," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Connected Health Summit is an excellent opportunity for all consumer health ecosystem players to network and discuss this new market environment and the new demands for health-to home-solutions."

Speakers for Connected Health Summit sessions:

Ardy Arianpour , CEO & Co-Founder, SEQSTER

, CEO & Co-Founder, SEQSTER Steve Chazin , VP, Products, Alarm.com

, VP, Products, Alarm.com Kent Dicks , Founder & CEO, Life365 Health

, Founder & CEO, Life365 Health Mark Francis , CPO, Electronic Caregiver

, CPO, Electronic Caregiver Landon Garner , CMO, Kajeet

, CMO, Kajeet Nancy Green , Founder & Principal Strategy Consultant, The SAA Group, LLC

, Founder & Principal Strategy Consultant, The SAA Group, LLC Michael D. Ham , Co-Founder & President, RePure

, Co-Founder & President, RePure Sweta Hari , Director, Product Management, Residential Controls and Indoor Air Quality, Lennox International

, Director, Product Management, Residential Controls and Indoor Air Quality, Lennox International Logan Harper , Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator, Boston Children's Hospital

, Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator, Boston Children's Hospital Ryan Herd , CEO and Founder, Caregiver Smart Solutions

, CEO and Founder, Caregiver Smart Solutions Nick Knowlton , VP, Strategic Initiatives, ResMed SaaS

, VP, Strategic Initiatives, ResMed SaaS James Mault , CEO, BioIntelliSense

, CEO, BioIntelliSense Ed Miller , CTO, Center for Medical Interoperability

, CTO, Center for Medical Interoperability Girish Naganathan , CTO, EVP, Dexcom

, CTO, EVP, Dexcom Caleb Parker , Chief Commercial Officer, Angle Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, Meera Ravindranathan , Medical Director, OncoHealth

, Medical Director, OncoHealth Robert Rose , President & CEO, MedWand

, President & CEO, MedWand Adam Russek-Sobol , Founder & CEO, CareBand

, Founder & CEO, CareBand Rabih Salam , Channel Sales Manager - Specialty Markets, Airthings

, Channel Sales Manager - Specialty Markets, Airthings Jason Sherwin , Senior Director, Healthcare Business Development, CLEAR

, Senior Director, Healthcare Business Development, CLEAR Brad Younggren , CMO and President of Care Innovation, 98point6 Technologies

Press passes are available.To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation

Connected Health Summit, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. In its ninth year, Connected Health Summit brings senior industry leaders together from all aspects of the consumer experience ecosystems to provide insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions.

The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions in the caregiving and senior markets and the wellness markets. This includes smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness solutions. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

