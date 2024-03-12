Research firm to host webinar presenting new research and the latest enhancements to its Streaming Video Tracker service

DALLAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates data finds consumer churn for streaming video services averages at roughly 50% across the year, meaning one-half of a streaming service's user base will sign up and quit within any given year. In addition, the company reports Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for streaming services have dropped lower after pandemic highs. Parks Associates will share more data and analysis during the webinar, "Streaming Video Tracker: NPS, Churn, and Subscriber Growth" on March 14, 1 pm CT.

Parks Associates: Streaming Video Services’ Net Promoter Scores (NPS) Settle Lower Following 2021 Pandemic High Scores Parks Associates

The webinar features churn rates, NPS, and insight on recent industry developments, such as the partnership between ESPN, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as consumer sentiment and viewing behaviors.

"Our quarterly consumer survey work of 8,000 US internet households informs our reporting and analysis on NPS and churn," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "The historical context provides incredible value, and we are excited to share how the video service industry is changing."

Streaming service providers are navigating new market: economic headwinds, pressure to prove their business models, and critical decision-making regarding business ownership and revenue models. These challenges impact all market players. For example, market leader Netflix's NPS of 55 in 2021 has dropped to 40, and it could be affected further if its recent hints at yet another price hike in fall 2024 take place.

"It is critical to build a loyal client base, deliver a great user experience, and provide unique services and content," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "NPS and churn can reveal which strategies achieve these goals. As new partnerships and ownership form in the industry, there are many metrics to track and review to understand the impact from previous quarters' efforts."

To register, visit the event page. For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Parks Associates