Parks Associates to Examine Security, Smart Home, and Streaming Video Trends in Upcoming Webinars

Webinars highlight consumer adoption, competitive dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, and subscription trends

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host two industry research webinars, providing industry executives in broadband, consumer electronics, networking, cybersecurity, digital media, and streaming services with the latest consumer insights and competitive intelligence on the US smart home and streaming video markets.

PARKS ASSOCIATES: Adoption of Connected Devices

"Understanding the Smart Home Market: Adoption, Competition, and Growth," hosted today, August 11, at 12 PM CT, examines the market impacts as 49% of US internet households now own at least one smart home device, with networked cameras and video doorbells continuing to lead category growth and AI creating new use cases.

Additionally, 91% of US internet households subscribe to streaming services, 71% have a smart TV, 49% have a smart speaker, and 44% have a streaming media player. The webinar "Streaming Video: Churn, Loyalty, and Competition," September 24 at 12 PM CT, will address video streaming and related markets.

Drawing on the firm's quarterly surveys of 8,000 US internet households and its ongoing market trackers, Parks Associates' virtual sessions examine changing consumer behaviors, market competition, and emerging growth opportunities.

"Both the smart home and streaming markets are entering new stages of growth, where AI, interoperability, and customer experience are increasingly important competitive differentiators," said Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates. "Our research helps companies identify emerging opportunities, benchmark performance, and make better strategic decisions."

To register for the webinars or learn more about Parks Associates virtual events, visit https://www.parksassociates.com/webinar-and-workshop.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates