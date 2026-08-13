Parks Associates to Explore AI's Role in Transforming Multifamily Operations at Smart Spaces, Sept. 15-16, in Dallas/Plano, Texas

Interest in in-unit smart home devices has reached 42% of multifamily residents, while fewer than 10% report their property currently provides these technologies

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in in-unit smart home devices has reached 42% of multifamily residents, while fewer than 10% report their property currently provides these technologies, according to Parks Associates' Multifamily Technologies Dashboard. As one of the nation's fastest-growing regions for multifamily development and corporate relocation, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, and Plano in particular, has become a hub for connected living, technology innovation, and next-generation residential communities. Property owners are increasingly investing in AI, automation, connectivity, and smart building technologies to improve operations, enhance resident experiences, and differentiate their communities.

Smart Spaces: Inform the Next Generation of Tech Solutions for Property Managers and Users Smart Spaces Logo

These market trends will take center stage at Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, September 15-16 in Plano, Texas, where executives from across the multifamily ecosystem will explore the technologies, partnerships, and business strategies shaping the future of connected properties.

Event sponsors include Allegion, Calix, Cambium Networks, Chamberlain Group, DOOR, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, RealPage, SkyBell, Z-Wave Alliance, and Zyxel.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming an important layer within connected properties, helping operators automate workflows, improve decision-making, and create more efficient resident experiences," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Research Director, Parks Associates. "As investments in smart communities continue to grow, the industry is shifting its focus from deploying connected devices to leveraging intelligent platforms that improve operations across an entire portfolio."

Parks Associates research highlights the opportunity for intelligent property technologies:

Approximately one-third of US internet households live in multifamily environments, representing more than 41 million connected households.





42% of apartment and condo residents are interested in having in-unit smart home devices, while fewer than 10% report their community currently provides them.

The Smart Spaces agenda features multiple sessions focused on the expanding role of smart proptech and AI in improving operations, enhancing resident satisfaction, and creating new revenue opportunities. The conference hosts speakers from AT&T, Pegasus Residential, RealPage, DOOR, Asset Living, RR Living, Cambium Networks, Chamberlain Group, Atria Senior Living, and more.

Smart Spaces Sessions:

Scaling Multifamily Technology Across the Portfolio





The Rise of Connected Operations: Platforms, Automation & Portfolio Intelligence





AI for Multifamily: Intelligent Workflows, Workforce Empowerment & Predictive Operations





Market Acceleration & Emerging Revenue Streams





Transformation Through Technology — The New Blueprint for Smart Spaces

The Smart Spaces executive conference brings together multifamily owners, operators, property managers, technology providers, investors, and service providers to examine how AI, connectivity, automation, and data-driven platforms are accelerating innovation across residential communities.

Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.

Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com

Media Contact

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates