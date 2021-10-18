Parks Associates: Two-thirds Of Smart Home Device Owners Want Online Tools That Help Them Resolve Technical Problems on Their Own, Up from Just 41% In 2019

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research from Parks Associates reveals 66% of US broadband households with a smart home device are interested in online tools that empower them to resolve their technical problems. Interest is up from only 41% in 2019, after two years in which smart home adoption expanded while more people are spending more time at home.

Parks Associates

Parks Associates, in partnership with RouteThis, will examine new support strategies and opportunities emerging in the smart home and service provider spaces during the industry webinar "Supporting the Modern Consumer: Smart Home and Broadband Services" on Tuesday, October 19, at 1 pm CT US (2 pm ET). The webinar explores the growing role of support services in enhancing the consumer experience with smart home solutions and broadband services.

"The smart home device market continues its steady growth," said Jennifer Kent , VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Currently 36% of all broadband households have at least one smart home device, and they are adding more devices and enabling new services, all of which require support to connect, integrate, and configure to ensure the best user experience. As the home environment gets more complex, consumers recognize the value of support services in getting the most out of their broadband services and smart home devices while wanting the convenience of solutions that empower them to resolve their own challenges."

In this webinar, industry experts discuss the growing role of support services as a key differentiation factor for service providers and device makers in the smart home and broadband markets. Topics:

Growth of connected devices and new challenges created in Wi-Fi connectivity and the user experience

Impact of home network issues on broadband providers and device manufacturers

Strategies to differentiate services through support

Role of Wi-Fi and support services in the home

Tools to avoid product returns and subscriber losses

Webinar speakers:

"Every organization that's enabling the connected home, whether it's an ISP or a smart home brand, is ultimately at the mercy of customers' home networks and the many limitations of these networks. Because of this, broadband providers and smart home brands struggle to provide exceptional support for the in-home experience," said Jason Moore , Co-founder and CEO, RouteThis. "I'm excited to use our unique insights to share strategies and tools these companies can use to deliver Wi-Fi support experiences that exceed customer expectations and help them differentiate themselves from the competition."

All media are invited to attend. Register at https://www.parksassociates.com/routethis-sep2021 . To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected] , 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving consumers and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, executive networking experiences, and conferences.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates