Parks Associates: US Annual Spending Across Home Phone, Internet, Mobile, Security, and Video Services, Including Pay TV and OTT, is $340 billion

CONNECTIONS™ brings connected home leaders to Frisco, Texas, May 17-19

DALLAS , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates announced today annual spending among US internet households for home phone, internet, mobile, security, and video services totals $340 billion.

The firm is hosting the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference on May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, with sessions addressing the future of the connected home and keynotes from Alarm.com, Comcast, Cox Communities, Nice North America, and Sunnova.

The conference is sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

"Home security and smart home ownership are both pushing 40% of all US internet households, creating new opportunities for interactive services and a whole-home experience," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The networking opportunities and discussions at CONNECTIONS™ become even more significant as these industries converge, creating a variety of solutions and new consumer experiences centered on the safety and security value propositions."

The opening session on May 17, Services, Choice, and Trust – Consumers and Modern Living, examines the position of service providers, the role of choice and trust, and strategies to expand the smart home market, followed by keynote speaker Vickie Rodgers, VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications. Emerging strategies to serve consumers aged 50+ and family caregivers are featured on May 18, during the special session Seniors, Caregivers, and Tech Services: A Growing Opportunity.

On May 19, the session Smart Apartments: Broadband, Platforms, and Value follows a keynote by David Puckett, VP, Connectivity & Home Products, Comcast, and highlights the growth of connected services and products in MDU properties, including the top value propositions and prioritization for property technologies.

Speakers for the sessions:

Molly Doyle , Chief Product Officer, Quil Health

, Chief Product Officer, Morgan Hertel , Vice President of Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Services

, Vice President of Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Services Jamie Hsu , Product Manager, RealPage

, Product Manager, RealPage Henry Kim , Director, ThinQ Platform, LG Electronics U.S.A. , Inc.

, Director, ThinQ Platform, LG Electronics , Inc. Abe Kinney , Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com

, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com Blake Miller , Founder & CEO, Homebase.AI

, Founder & CEO, Homebase.AI Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Lee Odess , General Manager, New Markets, Latch

, General Manager, New Markets, Latch Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa

Heather Sellar , Director of Sales and Business Development, Essence

, Director of Sales and Business Development, Essence Kevin Weirich , Sr. Director Global Product Management, Connected Products, Resideo

To register, visit www.connectionsconference.com. For request data or press pass, contact Rosey Sera.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

CONNECTIONS™ 2022 features an in-person conference on May 17-19, 2022, at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Register now. For more information, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.

