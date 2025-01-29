Parkview Dental Partners Acquires Two Lifetime Smiles Dental Care Practices

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Dental Partners , a leading Dental Support Organization backed by Cathay Capital , today announced the acquisition of two Lifetime Smiles Dental Care practices located in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, Florida. On the heels of its acquisition of Breezy Dental, a practice in Tampa, this investment further solidifies Parkview's position in the Gulf Coast region.

Lifetime Smiles Dental Care has been offering comprehensive dental services in the Sarasota and St. Petersburg regions for ten years. The practice is known for its culture-driven approach, which prioritizes patient experience and a positive team environment, and a history of supporting patients for the long-term.

"Lifetime Smiles Dental Care is a well-known, well-respected brand in the markets it serves," said Rene Sauerteig, CEO of Parkview. "Dr. Donato and his team have built an impressive practice with a strong focus on patient experience and a positive team environment. We look forward to supporting their continued success and providing them with the resources they need to thrive."

Dr. Christopher Donato, owner of Lifetime Smiles Dental Care, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining Parkview Dental Partners will allow us to focus on what we do best – providing excellent patient care – while benefiting from Parkview's operational and administrative expertise. We are confident that this partnership will benefit our patients and team members alike."

Dr. Donato is supported in Sarasota and St. Petersburg by a strong team of skilled dentists, such as Dr. Tyler Branscombe and Dr. Leronne Perera. Both practices will continue to operate under the Lifetime Smiles Dental Care brand.

About Parkview

Parkview is a dentist-founded dental growth & management partnership that is decidedly different from corporate DSOs. Based in Sarasota, Florida, our mission is to support likeminded dentists who want to focus on providing clinically excellent care and a great patient experience, while we provide the highest level of operational support and opportunities for professional growth. For more information visit: www.parkviewdp.com

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm supporting healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm helps middle-market companies and startups navigate opportunities for growth, international expansion, and sustainable transformation. Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its platform connects people with global reach and local expertise – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – to share knowledge, the tools to scale and to transform businesses.

Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages more than $5.5 billion in assets. It has made over 250 investments in verticals including healthcare, technology, and consumer from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Singapore.

For more information, visit: www.cathaycapital.com .

