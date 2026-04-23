Parkview Dental Partners Acquires VIP Dental in Palm Harbor, Florida; Expands Access to Comprehensive and Emergency Dental Care

Dental Service Organization Continues Southwest Florida Expansion; Strengthens Commitment to General Dentistry with Extended-Hours and Emergency Dental Services

SARASOTA, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Dental Partners, a leading dental service organization (DSO) backed by Cathay Capital, announced the acquisition of VIP Dental, a well-established general dentistry practice with extended hours and emergency dental services in Palm Harbor, Florida.

This acquisition further expands Parkview Dental Partners' presence in Southwest Florida, bringing the total number of practices to 25. VIP Dental is recognized in the Palm Harbor community for its high-quality clinical care, strong patient relationships, and commitment to providing accessible dental services, including extended hours and emergency care. The acquisition also increases Parkview Dental's density in the Tampa Bay area, supporting its continued expansion across Florida's Gulf Coast.

VIP Dental operates a highly accessible care model, with the practice open seven days per week and offering extended hours, including same-day and emergency appointments. Parkview Dental Partners plans to maintain this approach, ensuring continued access to timely, high-quality care for patients with urgent dental needs, while also supporting the practice's comprehensive restorative and cosmetic services.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting high-quality practices that prioritize both clinical excellence and patient access," said Rene Sauerteig, CEO of Parkview Dental Partners. "The practice has built an outstanding reputation in the Palm Harbor community, and we are excited to partner with their team as we continue to expand our presence along Florida's Gulf Coast. VIP Dental represents one of the larger, high-volume practices in Parkview Dental's network, further strengthening the organization's ability to support practices with significant patient demand and operational complexity."

About Parkview Dental Partners:

Parkview is a dentist-founded dental growth & management partnership that is decidedly different from corporate DSOs. Based in Sarasota, Florida, our mission is to support like-minded dentists who want to focus on providing clinically excellent care and a great patient experience while we provide the highest level of operational support and opportunities for professional growth. For more information visit: www.parkviewdp.com

About Cathay Capital:

Cathay Capital is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm supporting healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm helps middle-market companies and startups navigate opportunities for growth, international expansion, and sustainable transformation. Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its platform connects people with global reach and local expertise – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – to share knowledge, the tools to scale and to transform businesses.

Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages more than $5.5 billion in assets. It has made over 250 investments in verticals including healthcare, technology, and consumer from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.cathaycapital.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Magnani, CodePR

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SOURCE Cathay Capital