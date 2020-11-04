Parkview School Selects School Pathways to Administer its Rapidly Growing Independent Study Program

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview School a TK-12 alternative school serving Independent Study (IS) students at Placenta-Yorba Linda Unified, in Orange County California, has selected School Pathways to manage their IS program. The district has seen significant growth in the number of students participating in their IS program this year and will use School Pathway's Personalized Learning System (PLS) to make it easier for teachers to manage all aspects of Independent Study, from learning plans to program documentation and state compliance.

"The burdens of administering an Independent Study program, from individualized learning plans to activity tracking and required forms can be significant, particularly as more students opt into independent study," said Oliver Wreford, School Pathways CEO. "Our solutions help educators digitize their entire IS program, making it easier to run Independent Study programs at scale in traditional pubic school districts."

"School Pathways PLS product makes it easier for our teachers to create and deliver IS instruction. We have seen a significant uptick in the number of students opting for Independent study this year and having solid technology to help manage our program is crucial for allowing us to provide a great experience for our IS teachers and students," said James Hardin, Principal at Parkview School. "We look forward to working with School Pathways to deliver engaging, high-quality instruction in our Independent Study program."

ABOUT SCHOOL PATHWAYS

School Pathways is a market leader in personalized learning and student information systems for Independent Study (IS) charter schools, districts, and county offices of education. The company offers solutions that allow their clients to create and track virtual, online, and personalized learning plans, while providing tools for streamlining federal and state compliance reporting. For more information, please visit: https://schoolpathways.com/.

