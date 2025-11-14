Parloa Nabs Category-Defining Talent: Latane Conant Joins to Catalyze US Expansion and Global Marketing

The AI for CX revolution just gained a new architect; best-selling author and former 6sense CMO Conant steps into her new role this December.

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parloa , the premier provider of agentic AI solutions elevating enterprise customer experience, today announced a massive power-up to its executive team with the appointment of Latané Conant as its first Chief Marketing Officer. This isn't just a strategic hire by the AI unicorn; it's a declaration of intent. Conant's arrival turbocharges Parloa's executive presence in the crucial United States market, solidifies its global marketing dominance, and leverages her proven track record of scaling technology companies into market titans.

Conant's reputation as a seasoned category-creation expert – coupled with Parloa's differentiated, enterprise-grade agentic AI technology – sets the stage for not just growth, but durable, explosive category leadership.

"Parloa has that X factor: the right tech at the right time, solving a universal problem that's been plaguing enterprise customer experience leaders for years. How do we build and maintain connections with our customers as we continue to grow?," says Conant. "There's a lot of noise in the agentic AI space, and Parloa's message cuts through in a way that resonates with me personally – deepen relationships by putting the customer first, always. I'm absolutely ecstatic to be joining this incredible team."

Conant makes the high-profile move to Parloa from 6sense, the revenue AI platform company valued at $5.2B, where she serves as Chief Market Officer. She helped guide 6sense's rapid ascent, driving brand, marketing, and strategy teams that led the company's expansion from a nimble group of 75 to an organization of over 1,200 employees. Beyond her work at 6sense, Latane has influence throughout the industry:

Best-Selling Author of "No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls."—the definitive playbook for modern B2B teams.

of "No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls."—the definitive playbook for modern B2B teams. Co-founder of CMO Coffee Talk , an influential 3,000+ member network for marketing heavyweights.

, an influential 3,000+ member network for marketing heavyweights. Leader of the Empowered CMO Network, a powerful community dedicated to advancing women in business leadership.

"Latané joining the team marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to scale and innovate," says Malte Kosub, CEO and Co-Founder of Parloa. "Her experience in guiding companies to become category-defining platforms is invaluable. With her as our CMO, we are well-positioned to accelerate our marketing efforts, strengthen our brand presence, and deliver added value to our customers. We are eager to see her vision unfold and the positive impact she will have on our organization."

Conant's rare, holistic background across marketing, sales, and customer success grants her a powerful, well-rounded perspective on go-to-market strategies. This 360-degree vision will be instrumental as Parloa aggressively pursues global dominance and a massive revenue boost, particularly across North America.

This CMO hire cements Parloa's executive build-out, following the appointment of Chris Silver (joining from CCaaS leader Five9) as Chief Revenue Officer four months ago, and Csaba Tamas (formerly AWS lead for Digital Native Business) as Chief Product Officer last December. The signals are clear: Parloa is building an unstoppable GTM machine.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage AI agents for elevated customer experience. Founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 350 people across offices in Berlin, Munich, and New York. To experience what's possible, visit parloa.com .

