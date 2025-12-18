Six months an AI unicorn, Parloa surpasses $50M revenue mark

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parloa , the premier provider of agentic AI solutions elevating enterprise customer experience, today announced its exceptional 2025 company momentum, including surpassing $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) off the end of a landmark quarter. This financial milestone, combined with flagship product innovations and global market expansion through key partnerships and direct sales, solidifies Parloa's position as a category leader and the first German AI unicorn of the year .

Getting to 50

Parloa's impressive growth is driven by a 150% net revenue retention (NRR) and significant new customer wins, including a multi-million dollar contract with TP and a newly public partnership with HealthEquity , the largest Health Savings Account (HSA) and consumer-directed benefits administrator in the U.S. In September, Parloa launched its formal Partner Program live at its partner event, preceding the company's annual customer summit, WAVE , both happening in Berlin. Bringing together industry leaders to discuss the future of customer experience and agentic AI, the events welcomed more than 600 Parloa customers, partners, and enthusiasts from across the world to hear insights from speakers at IKEA, Allianz Partners, Booking.com, and more.

"Parloa is leading the evolution in how people interact with businesses," said Malte Kosub, CEO and co-founder of Parloa. "Achieving $50M in ARR and accelerating expansion across the U.S. and Europe underscore the incredible demand for our agentic AI platform. Global enterprises are harnessing our technology to reinvent customer service, autonomously managing millions of conversations across every conceivable use case, language, and region while elevating the customer experience. By redefining what an AI agent can be, we're empowering brands to deepen loyalty, unlock new revenue streams, and transform how they connect with their lifeblood – engaged and happy customers."

Key Momentum Drivers and Product Innovation

Parloa's momentum is driven by advancements in its award-winning product portfolio, which enables the creation, development, and management of dynamic, natural AI agents across voice and digital channels. A few key product announcements this year include:

Agent Composition: This feature redefines global deployments, allowing companies to build an agent once and refine it across different regions, languages, and channels, ensuring consistent branding and seamless scalability.

This feature redefines global deployments, allowing companies to build an agent once and refine it across different regions, languages, and channels, ensuring consistent branding and seamless scalability. Adaptive Voice Guidance: A feature where the agent autonomously responds to what's on screen, aligning contextually without overwhelming the user.

A feature where the agent autonomously responds to what's on screen, aligning contextually without overwhelming the user. Advanced Testing & Simulation: Parloa enables large-scale simulations to test agents before deployment in real-world customer service environments, ensuring greater reliability and safety.

Parloa enables large-scale simulations to test agents before deployment in real-world customer service environments, ensuring greater reliability and safety. Dynamic and Contextual Voice Conversations: Updates include dynamic welcome messages, enhanced knowledge skills, and "barge-in" capabilities for more fluid, human-like interactions that adapt to the customer's context.

Market Reach, Leadership, and Accolades

Parloa has gotten published attention from multiple industry analyst groups, including a place in Gartner's Cool Vendors in CRM, as well as being named a leader in Customer Service AI Agents & Copilots by CB Insights. The company expanded its presence in the North American market by adding staff and relocating its New York HQ to midtown Manhattan, supported by $120 million in Series C funding in May. Parloa is also attracting top-level talent, bringing aboard Chris Silver as Chief Revenue Officer leading global sales, and Latané Conant , formerly of 6sense, as Parloa's first Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition, the company has garnered multiple awards over the past year, including:

2025 Conversational AI Excellence Award : TMC CUSTOMER Magazine honored Parloa's AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) for setting a high standard in intuitive and efficient business AI.

: honored Parloa's AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) for setting a high standard in intuitive and efficient business AI. 2025 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA) : Parloa and leading travel platform Booking.com claimed bronze in the "Greatest Impact of a Single AI Solution"

: Parloa and leading travel platform Booking.com claimed bronze in the "Greatest Impact of a Single AI Solution" Future Travel Experience Innovate Awards: Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) was awarded the "Most Innovative Airport Initiative" prize for Berry, its 24/7 multilingual voice agent powered by Parloa's AI that achieved 85% customer satisfaction.

In 2026, Parloa will continue its mission to transform customer service, setting its sights on regional expansion in global business hubs throughout the U.S., Europe and beyond. The focus remains: enabling brands to build and deploy millions of highly skilled AI agents that amplify every touchpoint along the customer journey.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage AI agents for elevated customer journeys. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 350 people across offices in New York, Berlin, and Munich. To experience what's possible, visit parloa.com .

Media Contact:

