Parman Holdings Corporation acquires Cumberland Tractor & Equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parman Holdings Corporation is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cumberland Tractor & Equipment; a division of Cumberland Companies.

Parman Tractor & Equipment (PTE) will continue to provide the high level of service and support that the construction and agriculture customers of Cumberland Tractor and Equipment have come to expect. The Sales, Service, Parts, and Rental Departments remain intact as will the extensive product offering. New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, Linkbelt, Takeuchi, Hitachi, and Sakai are some of the top brands available from PTE.

With over 35 years combined service to Parman Energy Group, Charley Crichton will serve as President of Parman Tractor and Equipment and Colin Hockenberger will be General Manager.

About Parman

The Parman name has been synonymous with premium petroleum products and reliable service in Middle Tennessee since the mid-1930s. Parman Energy Group currently operates from locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Minnesota and continues to look for ways to evolve and grow. As of 2015, Parman Holdings Corporation is 100% employee-owned.

Steve Moore, President and CEO of Parman Holdings Corporation, said; "Since selling Parman to our employees in 2015 I have thought that the ESOP platform would be well suited to support a diversification of assets. Cumberland Tractor and Equipment is a well-run company furthered by Cumberland Company's past stewardship. It is well positioned for further growth in Middle Tennessee and beyond. We are pleased to welcome their 33 employees to the Parman family of companies." http://parmantractor.com

