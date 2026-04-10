Parnall Law Obtains $1.5 Million Settlement in New Mexico Drunk Driving Collision Case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at Parnall Law obtained a $1.5 million settlement on behalf of a New Mexico couple who suffered with life-altering injuries following a devastating drunk driving crash in Rio Rancho.

The collision occurred in January of 2024, when a drunk driver traveling at an excessive speed, slammed into a vehicle occupied by the plaintiffs. The firm's clients had been traveling lawfully when the drunk driver rear-ended their vehicle, forcing it into another car and triggering a multi-vehicle crash.

"This married couple was simply stopped at a red light, and in a moment their lives changed forever," said attorney Brian Murry of Parnall Law. "Officers who responded to the scene of the collision thought the wife may not even survive. Thankfully she did, but her injuries will stay with her forever. This settlement will go a long way toward helping them pay future medical costs."

Law enforcement determined that the drunk driver's intoxication, inattention, and speed were the sole causes of the crash. She later pleaded guilty to felony charges involving great bodily harm by vehicle.

The impact of the crash proved catastrophic for one of the firm's clients, causing her to suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI), multiple rib fractures, bilateral lung injuries, and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, requiring immediate hospitalization and intensive care. Her treatment extended from emergency intervention to inpatient rehabilitation and months of physical therapy, with astronomical medical expenses.

The other plaintiff also sustained serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and orthopedic damage, requiring ongoing care and rehabilitation.

Drunk driving is a serious problem throughout the state of New Mexico, which consistently ranks among the worst states in the U.S. Parnall Law regularly represents survivors of drunk driving crashes, many of whom suffer life-long injuries, including TBIs.

About Parnall Law

The Albuquerque law firm of Parnall Law helps New Mexico residents unjustly injured due to negligence, recklessness or criminal acts. Bert Parnall and his team of experienced personal injury lawyers help victims of accidents and violence every day to secure proper compensation for their losses so they can move forward with their lives.

SOURCE Parnall Law