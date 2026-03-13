Parnall Law Returns as Gold Sponsor for Albuquerque's 43rd Doggie Dash & Dawdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Humane New Mexico's beloved Doggie Dash & Dawdle returns to Balloon Fiesta Park on March 15, marking the 43rd year of the state's "must attend pet event." Thousands of runners, walkers, families, and their four-legged companions are expected to gather for a day of fitness, fun, and fundraising, all in support of homeless pets across New Mexico.

Participants can choose between a spirited 5K Dash or a relaxed 1-Mile Dawdle, followed by a dog-friendly carnival atmosphere featuring a Watering Bowl stocked with local brews and a lively Barketplace filled with community vendors. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., the 5K begins at 9:30 a.m., and festivities continue through 1 p.m., including crowd-favorite costume and trick contests.

Leading the pack this year is Parnall Law, proudly returning as one of the event's Gold Sponsors. The Albuquerque-based injury law firm is providing custom tote bags for all participants — perfect for carrying treats, vendor goodies, and event memorabilia while supporting a meaningful cause.

"Doggie Dash & Dawdle is one of Albuquerque's most joyful traditions," said Bertrand Parnall, founder of Parnall Law. "We're honored to support Animal Humane New Mexico and the incredible work they do every day to care for and protect vulnerable animals in our community."

Bertrand Parnall will attend the event alongside his wife, Marta Strzyzewski, and their full-size brown poodle, Ziggy. Attorney Kyle Malone will also be participating with his two golden retrievers, joining fellow team members and supporters representing the firm.

Animal Humane New Mexico hopes to raise $200,000 through this year's event to support its lifesaving programs and services. With thousands of attendees expected, Parnall Law's sponsorship underscores its continued commitment to strengthening the Albuquerque community, for both people and pets.

Registration and donations for the 43rd Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle are open now. Don't miss the opportunity to dash, dawdle, and pick up a Parnall Law tote, all while helping local animals in need.

About Parnall Law

Parnall Law is a leading Albuquerque personal injury law firm dedicated to helping injured New Mexicans recover physically, emotionally, and financially. Known locally as "Hurt? Call Bert," the firm combines compassionate service with aggressive advocacy to deliver meaningful results for clients throughout the state.

SOURCE Parnall Law