Parnell Launches PropofolVet Multidose, First Generic Propofol Injectable Emulsion for Dogs

Versatile New Anesthetic Delivers Consistent Results While Simplifying Practice Operations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parnell, a pet care products manufacturer focused on delivering reliable high-quality products, today announced the launch of PropofolVet Multidose, an anesthetic injection designed specifically for veterinary practices. This new solution offers veterinarians enhanced flexibility and efficiency in their anesthesia protocols while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

PropofolVet Multidose provides veterinarians with a versatile anesthetic option for dogs, supporting both induction of anesthesia and maintenance of general anesthesia through intermittent bolus injections for short procedures. The product can also be used for induction when maintenance is provided by inhalant anesthetics.

"We understand the complex demands veterinary professionals face in their anesthesia protocols," said Chelsie Estey MSc, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology) and Vice President of U.S. Pet Care, Parnell. "PropofolVet Multidose is an important addition to our sedation and anesthesia portfolio. We're committed to ensuring veterinary teams not only have access to our products but feel confident using them in practice."

Key features of PropofolVet Multidose include:

Quality and cost-effective alternative to PropoFlo™ 28

First generic propofol injectable emulsion for dogs

28-day in-use shelf life

No refrigeration required

Delivers consistent, high-quality induction

"As the first generic propofol in the veterinary anesthesia and sedation category, PropofolVet Multidose addresses a critical market need by providing veterinarians with a high-quality, cost-effective solution that enhances practice efficiency without compromising care standards," said Pablo Lamberto, DVM and SVP and President of U.S. Operations for Parnell.

The launch complements Parnell's comprehensive anesthesia and sedation portfolio, which includes Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride Injection and CONTRASED™ (atipamezole hydrochloride). This integrated suite of products streamlines inventory management and provides veterinary practices with a reliable, complete solution for their sedation and anesthesia needs.

Veterinary professionals can contact their distributor representative or visit www.parnell.com to learn more.

About Parnell

Parnell is a fully integrated, veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions. We currently manufacture and market products for companion and production animals in 10 countries and augment our production animal pharmaceutical products with our proprietary software platform mySYNCH™.

