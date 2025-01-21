Parnell Introduces New Veterinary Certificate in Anesthesia and Sedation

Comprehensive Program Offers RACE-Approved Certification

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to veterinary success, Parnell is proud to announce the launch of the Foundations of Anesthesia and Sedation Veterinary Certificate program, a comprehensive educational platform designed to help elevate anesthesia competency in veterinary practices nationwide.

This innovative program addresses a crucial industry need for standardized, accessible anesthesia training for veterinary professionals. Through ten detailed modules, veterinary professionals can earn ten RACE-approved continuing education credits within a mobile-friendly, self-paced learning environment while building expertise and confidence in anesthesia and sedation practices. This program, valued at $299/user, is provided exclusively to clinics purchasing qualifying Parnell-manufactured products.

Developed by board-certified veterinarians, the program features:

10 comprehensive modules covering the essentials of anesthesia and sedation

10 RACE-approved CE credits

Mobile-friendly, self-paced learning platform

Interactive content focused on real-world applications

Downloadable resources for ongoing reference

"We understand the complex demands veterinary professionals face in their anesthesia protocols and we're committed to ensuring they not only have access to our products but feel confident using them in practice," said Dr. Chelsie Estey MSc, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology) and Vice President of U.S. Pet Care, Parnell. "We've created a comprehensive learning experience that enables veterinary teams to feel comfortable with anesthesia and sedation while building long-term expertise and earning 10 RACE-approved CE credits."

The Foundations of Anesthesia and Sedation Certificate program represents Parnell's comprehensive approach to advancing veterinary anesthesia care. Veterinary professionals ready to enhance their practice's capabilities can visit parnell.com/education to learn more.

About Parnell

Parnell is a fully integrated, veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative animal health solutions. We currently manufacture and market products for companion and production animals in 10 countries and augment our production animal pharmaceutical products with our proprietary software platform mySYNCH™.

To learn more about Parnell's solutions for pets and livestock, visit www.parnell.com .

©2025 Parnell Technologies Pty LTD. mySYNCH is a trademark of Parnell Technologies Pty LTD.

SOURCE Parnell