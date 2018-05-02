PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market, 2023 - Lynpraza (Olaparib) by AstraZeneca was One of the Most Profitable Cancer Therapy Drugs in 2017

Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2023 report highlights:

Current Market Trends & Development Scenario

Drug Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

Commercially Available Drugs Price Analysis

Global Cancer PARP Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview: 31 Drugs

Clinical & Patent Insight on Commercially Available Drugs: 3 Drugs

Market Segmentation by Drug Patent & Deals

Conventional therapies like surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapies are currently the dominant form of cancer treatment globally. However, majority of these methods have several limitations with multiple adverse effects which has led to the emergence of much more innovative approach, collectively known as targeted therapies. Targeted cancer therapy segment currently flourishes with several types of therapeutics among which PARP inhibitors have gained immense popularity due to their superior efficacy to conventional therapeutics.



Inhibitors include drugs or substances that block the growth and spread of cancer by interfering with specific molecular targets that are involved in the growth, progression, and spread of cancer. PARP inhibitors are recent entrants in the targeted therapy segment which have gained worldwide popularity as the most common type treatment in certain clinical indications like ovarian cancer and breast cancer.



Poly-ADP Ribose Polymerase or PARP are special proteins that play a key role in assisting damaged cells to repair themselves. The initial clinical testing of PARP inhibitors began nearly a decade ago, following the discovery that these agents in vitro had heightened anticancer activity in cancer cells that harbored BRCA mutations compared to BRCA wild-type cancer cells with intact DNA repair.



Research proved that fault in either of BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes have an increased risk of certain types of cancer such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer and prostate cancer. Cells are less likely to repair themselves if there is a fault in one or both of these genes. Blocking PARP with a PARP inhibitor showed impressive results in preventing the proliferation of cancer cells by interfering with their DNA repair mechanism and killing them, thus resulting in a therapeutic outcome.



Currently, there are 3 PARP inhibitors that have been approved for use in patients with suspected or confirmed BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer that has been treated with 3 or more prior lines of chemotherapy. Olaparib (Lynpraza) was the first PARP inhibitor to receive approval in 2014 followed by Rucaparib in 2016 and Niraparib in 2017.



Trends show that the cancer therapy market is steadily shifting from conventional therapeutics to modern therapeutics due to their better safety, efficacy and specificity; thus creating an excellent opportunity for promising therapeutics like PARP inhibitors.



PARP inhibitors have proved to be a commercial success in the modern cancer therapeutic segment. For instance, Lynpraza(Olaparib), marketed by AstraZeneca reported global sales of over US$ 400 Million in 2017; making it one of the most profitable cancer therapy drugs of the year. Lynpraza sales have more than doubled since its approval which projects an optimistic growth in the future. Olaparib is followed by Niraparib with sales of over US$ 109 Million during first nine months of commercial launch. Rucaparib - the most recent PARP inhibitor to enter the market is estimated to generate revenue of over US$ 40 Million by the end of 2018.



The US currently dominates the global PARP inhibitors market leading both in marketing and research followed by Europe. Involvement of regions like South Korea, Japan and Middle East has led to better market penetration and overall better market growth.



The demand for PARP inhibitors has grown exponentially with the increasing incidence of cancer. Further, their enhanced efficacy in cancer treatment when combined with conventional therapeutics like chemotherapy and radiation therapy has led to an exponential growth in sales; which is further strengthened by a robust clinical pipeline under development. With several favorable factors paving the path for success, PARP inhibitors could be one of the leading cancer therapeutics of the future



This analysis of the global PARP inhibitors market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, trends, dynamics and recent advances that might have an impact on the PARP inhibitors market. Key data like pricing of drugs, sales and cost of therapy per patient have been used to draw an accurate analysis of the PARP inhibitors market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

1.1 PARP Inhibitors as Unique Cancer Therapy

1.2 Evolutionary Aspects of PARP Inhibitors

1.3 Prelude to PARP Proteins & their Inhibitors



2. PARP Proteins: An Attractive Target for Developing Cancer Therapeutics

2.1 Structural Organization of Target Site of PARP Inhibitors

2.2 Structural Organization of PARP Inhibitors



3. Therapeutic Exploitation of Role of PARP Proteins in Normal Cells & Cancer Cells

3.1 Significance of PARP Proteins in Normal Cells

3.2 Significance of PARP Proteins in Tumorigenesis: Affecting Cell Division & DNA Repair

3.3 PARP Inhibitors: Distinct Modes of Action for Eliminating Cancer Cells



4. Global Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview



5. Commercially Available Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors (PARP Inhibitors) as Cancer Monotherapy

5.1 Olaparib

5.1.1 Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

5.1.2 Price Analaysis

5.2 Rucaparib

5.2.1 Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

5.2.2 Price Analysis

5.3 Niraparib

5.3.1 Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

5.3.2 Price Analysis

5.4 Promising PARP Inhibitors in Clinical Pipeline: Efficiency, Dosage & Expected Price

5.4.1 Talazoparib

5.4.2 Veliparib



6. Global PARP Inhibitor Cancer Therapy Current Market Scenario

6.1 PARP Inhibitor Market Outline

6.2 Market Segmentation by Patent

6.3 Market Segmentation by Drug Sales

6.4 Market Trends



7. PARP Inhibitors with Conventional Cancer Therapy: Efficacy, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 PARP Inhibitors with Chemotherapy

7.1.1 Temozolomide

7.1.2 Platinum Salts

7.1.3 Taxanes

7.1.4 Gemcitabine

7.1.5 Topoisomerase Inhibitors/Poisons

7.2 PARP Inhibitors in Combination with Radiotherapy



8. Improved Efficacy of PARP Inhibitors by Modern Cancer Therapies

8.1 Combination of PARP Inhibitors & Targeted Therapies

8.1.1 PARP Inhibitors with EGFR Inhibitors

8.1.2 PARP Inhibitors with VEGFR Inhibitors

8.1.3 PARP Inhibitors with PI3K/mTOR Inhibitors

8.1.4 PARP Inhibitors with Trastuzumab

8.1.5 Anti-endocrine agents

8.1.6 HSP90 Inhibitors

8.1.7 IGF-1R & HDAC Inhibitors

8.2 PARP Inhibitors in Combination with Immunotherapies



9. Factors Driving Global PARP Inhibitors Market

9.1 Consecutive Approvals of Several PARP Inhibitors & Anticipated Approvals in the Nearby Future

9.2 Strong clinical Pipeline

9.3 Large Patient Base

9.4 Commercial Success of Approved PARP Inhibitors



10. Global PARP Inhibitor Market Challenges

10.1 Scientific Limitations and the Number of Side Effects

10.2 Tedious approval process



11. Global PARP Inhibitors Market Future Forecast

11.1 PARP Inhibitors in the Pipeline: Shaping the Future of Ineffectively Treated Cancer

11.1.1 PARP Inhibitors for Prostate Cancer

11.1.2 PARP Inhibitors for Lung Cancer

11.1.3 PARP Inhibitors in Pancreatic Cancer

11.2 Market Opportunity



12. Global Cancer PARP Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Preclinical

12.2 Clinical

12.3 Phase-I

12.4 Phase-I/II

12.5 Phase-II

12.6 Phase-III



13. Marketed Cancer PARP Inhibitors Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

13.1 Olaparib (Lynparza)

13.2 Niraparib (Zejula)

13.3 Rucaparib (Rubraca)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 2X Oncology

14.2 Abott Laboratories

14.3 Cephalon

14.4 Checkpoint Therapeutics

14.5 Eisai Co. Ltd

14.6 IMPACT Therapeutics

14.7 Jeil Pharmaceuticals

14.8 KuDOS Pharmaceuticals

14.9 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

14.10 Lead Therapeutics

14.11 Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech



