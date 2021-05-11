PARRIS Law Firm Files Elder Abuse, Wrongful Death Claim Against Rose Place Memory Care On Behalf of Grieving Family

STOCKTON, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm has filed a lawsuit alleging that a San Joaquin County assisted living facility, Rose Place Memory Care, ignored and neglected resident Evelyn Alyne Scott, the mother of San Bruno City Manager Jovan Grogan. The neglect was so severe that the once vibrant mother was restricted to her bed, developed wholly preventable stage IV bedsore, and eventually passed away due to the neglect.

The lawsuit alleges that during Evelyn's four-month residency at Rose Place Memory Care, Evelyn suffered at least four falls, suffered multiple facial lacerations, bone fractures, tested positive for COVID-19, developed a stage IV bedsore, and required immediate surgery.

"When Evelyn checked into Rose Place, she suffered from dementia but was otherwise healthy and able to walk," said PARRIS attorney Jason P. Fowler. Within only four months, she left on a gurney with a stage IV bedsore. After a life spent raising a beautiful family, one of whom rose to be a prominent City Manager, Rose Place ignored and abandoned her at a time when she needed the most help."

"Upon meeting Ms. Scott's family, I was struck by the horrible irony that, while her son was leading the City of San Bruno's response to COVID-19, he was unaware that his mother had contracted the virus and was being neglected by those entrusted with her care," said Fowler.

According to the lawsuit, Evelyn was left dehydrated, malnourished, and sitting in her own feces for extended periods. In addition to their willful negligence and elder abuse, the lawsuit alleges that Rose Place Memory Care fraudulently concealed the severity of Evelyn's health from her family in an attempt to profit from her residency. According to the complaint, by attempting to move her to hospice, before telling the family of her stage IV bedsore, Rose Place could continue to receive payment for Evelyn's residency while controlling the lack of information being provided to her family.

"Evelyn had a stage IV bedsore, one of the worst that I have ever seen, yet Rose Place never told the family about it, never documented it, and claimed to not know about it. Claimed to not know about it despite having a duty to change and bathe Ms. Scott," Fowler added.

Throughout this tragic scenario, Evelyn's children were forbidden from visiting her due to the pandemic. "Rose Place attempted to cover up their neglect by stating that our mother's dementia had progressed rapidly and recommended that we immediately authorize hospice services at their facility. Only after demanding that our mother be transported to the hospital did we learn that she was COVID-19 positive and had developed a fatal bedsore due to a lack of proper care," said PARRIS client Jovan Grogan. "We hope that no one has to ever experience the level of abandonment and mistreatment that our mother went through. She suffered an excruciating yet preventable death at the hands of Rose Place Memory Care." Grogan added.

Jovan filed suit against Rose Place Memory Care and their associated entities with his siblings Regina Grogan and Donald Scott. The case is Regina Grogan et al. v. Care Living Centers, LLC, San Joaquin Superior Court, Case No. STK-CV-UPI-2021-0001689.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

