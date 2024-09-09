PARRIS Law Firm Announces Partnership with Southwestern Law School and Creation of Parris Academy for Excellence in Law and Leadership

News provided by

PARRIS Law Firm

Sep 09, 2024, 14:23 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm continues its dedication to developing the future leaders of law by announcing a partnership with Southwestern Law School to create the Parris Academy for Excellence in Law and Leadership.

This Academy will provide students at Southwestern Law School opportunities to develop skills and knowledge that will complement their classroom education by preparing them to take on leadership positions after they graduate. This is the second program PARRIS Law Firm has funded for a Los Angeles area law school.

The Parris Institute for Professional Excellence at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law was created in 2014 with the purpose of developing the next generation of ethical leaders. The Parris Academy for Excellence in Law and Leadership at Southwestern Law School builds on that foundation by creating a three-phase program in which all J.D. students will be eligible to participate.

"Southwestern Law School is where I received an amazing legal education, and I'm truly excited to share what I've learned throughout my career with Southwestern's leadership and students," said PARRIS Law Firm founder and Southwestern Law School alumnus R. Rex Parris. "This program was created to help students build skills they can't learn in law books, these are skills that will help them become future champions of justice," Parris added.

An introduction session for students will be held on September 9 with the first program beginning on September 23.

"This is an opportunity for students to become more than lawyers, but leaders who know how to build a case, build a practice, and push the legal community forward for years to come. Too many attorneys learn these skills years, sometimes decades after they graduate. Our goal is to change that," added Parris who is also the Mayor of Lancaster, CA.

"Rex understands the importance of providing students with opportunities to build skills and connections and to implement what they have learned in a practical way," said Darby Dickerson, President and Dean of Southwestern Law School. "Rex and Carrol's support will help Southwestern continue its legacy of innovation and allow students to impact the profession and world in profound ways."

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com

Contact

Dante Williams (661) 949-2595

[email protected]

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

Also from this source

PARRIS Law Firm Files Bad Faith Lawsuit Following $23 Million Judgment

PARRIS Law Firm attorneys filed an insurance bad faith lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Geico Insurance following a $20 million wrongful ...

Los Angeles Jury Awards Over $58,000,000 to Injured Palmdale Train Yard Worker

A Los Angeles jury awarded $58,358,431 to a Palmdale train yard worker who slipped and fell on top of a train while performing electrical repairs at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics