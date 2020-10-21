PARRIS Law Firm Once Again Successful in Shaping Reopening Guidelines for Breweries and Wineries Across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing Palmdale's Transplants Brewing, the Parris Law Firm lands its second major victory in its battle with the County of Los Angeles over the reopening guidelines for breweries and wineries. The first came after PARRIS threatened to file a lawsuit if the County did not lift its stringent order prohibiting breweries and wineries from serving customers unless they had an onsite kitchen. The County subsequently agreed to lift the order, but the Department of Health instituted a new set of arbitrary rules that required customers of breweries and wineries to make a reservation at least 24-hours in advance. PARRIS pressed forward with the initial threat by filing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit highlighted the fact that this new restriction placed an undue, pointless and illogical burden upon breweries such as Transplants without any verifiable health benefit to the general public. Today, the LA County Board of Supervisors announced it will be removing the requirement that customers at breweries & wineries make a reservation at least one (1) day ahead of time.

This is also a major victory for hard-working business owners who have been crushed by the mass COVID-19-related closures that have been in place since March of this year.

"This was an obviously misguided policy by the County which never should have been in place, but we applaud their efforts to make necessary changes when mistakes are made obvious to them," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Khail A. Parris.

The County, as well as PARRIS Law Firm, continue to encourage the use of masks and social distancing.

"The owner of Transplants and his employees will now have a real opportunity to keep the business afloat through this brutal economy," said R. Rex Parris. "The firm once again thanks the Board for recognizing that the issues our attorneys raised were in need of a change."

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com

Contact

Dante Hickles 661.949.2595

[email protected]

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm