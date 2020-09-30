Parry Labs LLC. Successfully Demonstrates Stellar Relay for U.S. Army and Special Operations Command

Stellar Relay is a hardware and software product line for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) systems that enable rapid systems integration, artificial intelligence, machine learning, radio and network crossbanding, precision targeting, data correlation, and onboard real-time sensor processing.

"We are honored to participate in this year's A3I demonstrations," said CEO John Parkes. "The U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations Command have provided the leadership and vision to bring together these best-of-breed commercial and government teammates to rapidly integrate and deploy near pear and other enabling capabilities to the warfighter. This program provided us with the exceptional opportunity to demonstrate cutting edge technology to the U.S. Army and U.S Special Operations Command, helping make their vison a reality and setting up technology stacks for immediate adoption and fielding."

U.S. Special Operations Command's A3I shortens the kill chain in today's contested battlespace with networked sensors and weapons in a spiral development, test, and fielding cycle, leveraging lessons learned to rapidly innovate, mature, and deliver new capability in support of Joint All Domain Operations (JADO).

US Army's Project Convergence gathers top defense solutions providers to experiment and demonstrate their ability to address priority technologies in development for future warfare land, maritime, air, cyber, space, and JADO, which will account for further collaboration between armed services.

This is the first Project Convergence demonstration, and the second year of Architecture, Automation, Autonomy Interfaces (A3I) capabilities demonstration, taking place in Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, Arizona.

About Parry Labs LLC.

Parry Labs is a solution provider to U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies, designing and deploying solutions ranging from expeditionary power systems, unmanned systems, edge computing, and advanced antennas. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and California. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/parrylabs/

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC

Related Links

https://www.parrylabs.com

