Parry Labs Names Mark Blanco as Chief Growth Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parry Labs LLC., a defense technology company developing next generation mission systems, officially announced the appointment of Mark Blanco as its Chief Growth Officer. Blanco brings with him an extensive achievement record in the defense solutions market, in both the public and private sector. As Parry's Chief Growth Officer, he will be responsible for driving Parry's long-term strategy, leading strategic opportunities, and playing a pivotal role in establishing and nurturing customer relationships.

Mark joins Parry Labs from Teledyne FLIR Defense, where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Integrated Detection Systems and led a diverse organization focused on the development, manufacturing, and sale of systems designed to detect and mitigate threats. Having been with FLIR for over 15 years, Blanco was instrumental in enabling year-over-year growth through new product development and customer focus. Prior to joining FLIR, he was an Investment Banking Associate at Stifel Nicolaus and held multiple leadership roles in program management and systems engineering at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

"We are delighted to have Mark join the Parry Labs team and bring his experience, creativity, and focus to the company," said Chief Executive Officer, John Parkes. "Building on our strong foundation and broad market offerings, I know he will help deliver strong growth in the years to come."

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to help continue to drive the growth of the Parry Labs business, but more importantly support our customers and address the challenges they face today and in the future," said the new Chief Growth Officer, Mark Blanco.

Mark holds a master's in business administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He is currently a steering committee member of the Washington Homeland Security Roundtable. When Mark is not working, he is busy helping coach his sons' soccer and football teams.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that's integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed. For more information visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Rachel Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC