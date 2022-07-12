Parsable Hires Svenja Howe as EMEA Vice President

Experienced sales leader to drive customer acquisition and expansion in a growing region

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, provider of Connected Worker ® for frontline manufacturing and industrial work, today announced the appointment of Svenja Howe as regional vice president, EMEA. Based in Munich, Germany, she will build and lead the company's EMEA sales organization, and accelerate enterprise-scale opportunities and partnerships across the region.

Howe most recently was at Slack, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2021. There, she focused on large enterprise manufacturing companies, and was recognized multiple times for being a top performer in EMEA as well as for her industry expertise.

Prior to Slack, Howe spent several years at Salesforce in corporate enterprise sales, growing and servicing clients in consumer packaged goods, automotive, chemicals, construction, and healthcare and life sciences.

"Svenja has an impressive track record of success developing strategic relationships with enterprise companies, building trust across complex organizations, and turning customers into long-term partners that recognize the value of digitization and data. She also deeply understands the industries and companies we serve," said Matt Belkin, Parsable CEO. "This is exactly what we need to meet the growing prospect and customer demand for Parsable in EMEA and around the world. Svenja will be an integral part of our leadership team and we're delighted that she's here."

"I grew up on a farm, so I have a personal connection to what it takes to produce and supply the things that many consumers may take for granted. That's one of the many reasons why I'm excited to join Parsable and its mission to support and modernize our industrial workforce," said Howe. "Having spent most of my career helping various companies and customers gain insights from siloed data and knowledge, it's clear that the global market opportunity for Parsable and Connected Worker is massive. I look forward to building a high-performance team that will accelerate Parsable's momentum in EMEA and beyond."

About Parsable

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Connected Worker® from Parsable enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

Media Contact:

Connie Moyle

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsable, Inc.