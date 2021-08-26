Parsable Joins The Smart Factory @ Wichita as Participant-level Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable today announced it has become a participant-level sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita , a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte.

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square feet sustainable space located on Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart factory innovative capabilities. As a participant sponsor, Parsable will work with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 technologies to drive new business models and boost quality, productivity and sustainability. As part of the sponsorship, Parsable intends to leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help customers across numerous industries innovate their supply chain and develop next-generation technologies while also improving the lives and experiences of their frontline workers.

Parsable's platform, Connected Worker®, transforms static, paper-based procedures into mobile-based, interactive work instructions, enabling frontline workers to leverage multimedia formats and collaborate in real time. By digitally connecting them to the appropriate experts, information, systems and machines at the right moment, key operational data can be collected to continually improve performance, safety, and decision-making. And because workers provide real-time inputs for optimizing processes, companies can build a more engaged workforce.

With an expansive enterprise ecosystem that includes the ability to integrate with numerous backend systems, operational technology (OT), analytics, collaboration tools, wearables and more, deployment and integration of Connected Worker with The Smart Factory @ Wichita ecosystem is highly flexible and adaptable to a wide range of clients.

"The future of manufacturing is an ecosystem where humans and machines operate together in harmony. This includes having connected workers who can access the modern digital tools and data they need to make informed decisions that improve their productivity and safety, as well as work quality and sustainability," said Lawrence Whittle, CEO, Parsable. "The old ways of working, like relying on paper instructions or using technology that requires weeks of training and retraining, simply won't have a place in an agile, next-gen factory. Today's industrial labor force demands and deserves more, and The Smart Factory is the perfect showcase to highlight this new imperative."

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner while continuously improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

"In today's production environment, it's essential for humans and machines to work seamlessly together to optimize performance and safety so they can make real-time decisions that build a more integrated workforce," said Stephen Laaper, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Parsable brings the interactive collaboration tools that manufacturers need to react quickly and effectively to any disruption on the production line and we welcome them as a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to bring this vision to life for the next generation factory."

