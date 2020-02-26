Parsons Behle & Latimer Creates Unparalleled Securities and Regulatory Enforcement Legal Practice Group in Utah with the Addition of Three New Shareholders

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Behle & Latimer (Parsons) is pleased to welcome three new shareholders to its Salt Lake City office. The addition of Brent R. Baker, Jonathan D. Bletzacker and Aaron D. Lebenta to its litigation, securities and regulatory enforcement practice group advances Parsons' nationally-renowned securities and regulatory enforcement practice team to a position of preeminence in the Intermountain West. Parsons' new shareholders bring with them exceptional specialization and experience defending clients in Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)-related matters, civil litigation and appellate work.

Litigation department Chairperson Juli Blanch says, "With the addition of these lawyers, the firm's specialization in securities litigation and regulatory enforcement is now unparalleled among Utah firms."

Baker says, "The move to Parsons Behle & Latimer allows my team and me to use tools, including tools created specifically for our local and national clients by Parsons' subsidiary Parsons Behle Lab. These tools are mainly for regulatory compliance-related issues. In addition to the progressive platform available here, this firm has more than 50 years of securities and regulatory experience. This practice group represents public companies, officers and directors, registered investment advisors, transfer agents and broker-dealers in regulatory examinations and regulatory enforcement actions."

Baker concentrates his practice on SEC enforcement and regulatory defense, private securities litigation and government and independent investigations. He routinely defends corporate and individual clients in regulatory enforcement investigations and litigation before federal and state securities and commerce agencies.

In his regulatory practice, Bletzacker assists clients in solving sophisticated SEC-related issues and has successfully represented clients against the SEC in multiple federal district courts in the U.S. Bletzacker focuses his practice on representing and defending clients who include individuals, broker-dealers, investment advisors, compliance officers and registered representatives.

Lebenta has represented clients in civil litigation, appellate work, internal investigations and defense of government and regulatory enforcement actions by the SEC, state and federal agencies for the past 15 years. Lebenta uses a tailored, value-driven approach to obtain the most favorable results for his clients, whether through settlement or through trial and judgment.

Parsons' litigation, trials and appeals practice group is one of largest, most experienced and diverse teams in the Intermountain Region and covers a full spectrum of issues from business and commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation to real estate litigation, tax controversies and more.

About Parsons Behle & Latimer

Established in Salt Lake City in 1882, Parsons Behle & Latimer's (Parsons) team of more than 150 attorneys delivers an in-depth range of experience to its clients in the following industries: agriculture; banking and financial services; construction; cybersecurity and data privacy; dental; energy; healthcare; manufacturing; mining; natural resources; oil and gas; resorts and recreation; and technology. One of Utah's largest law firms, Parsons subscribes to a progressive philosophy of legal service delivery and remains on the forefront of business and industry trends to help clients accelerate their business objectives. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Parsons has offices in Lehi, Utah; Boise and Idaho Falls, Id.; Missoula, Mont. and Reno, Nev. To learn more, visit www.parsonsbehle.com

