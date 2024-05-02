NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced that Partha Sengupta is Managing Director and leader of its new Global Capability Centers (GCCs). He will report to Nielsen President and Chief Financial Officer Warren Jenson.

Sengupta will oversee the operations of Nielsen's India GCCs and ensure its operations best support the teams who work there. He will work closely with Nielsen's global leadership and teams to foster international collaboration and drive the business.

Partha Sengupta named new leader of Nielsen’s Global Capability Centers

"It's essential that we strengthen Nielsen's global business in order to both innovate and scale our work, all with eyes on the ultimate goal: powering a stronger media industry," said Warren Jenson, Nielsen's President and CFO. "Partha will be a huge help in getting us there. He has exceptional experience running large-scale operations across many different industries. I look forward to working closely with him as we strengthen our global business."

Sengupta most recently served as Managing Director, Managed Data Services at Kroll, where he set up and led the Global Managed Data Services practice across business lines and customer markets, predominantly in the Americas and Europe. Prior, Sengupta built and managed large and high-performing GCCs with teams spread over numerous locations across the globe at companies including FactSet, Refinitiv (previously Thomson Reuters), and Bell Canada.

"This is a hugely interesting time in the media industry, one where there's so much innovation and change. I am honored to join the company at this time, to bring my knowledge and experience of building GCCs to Nielsen, and to help continue to provide exceptional service to our clients," said Sengupta.

About Nielsen

