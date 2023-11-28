Participate in Giving Tuesday by Donating Your Old Unused Phone

Nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers Helps You Give Back Without Having to Open Your Wallet

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Phones for Soldiers, a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to veterans, active-duty military members, and their families, is helping consumers participate in #GivingTuesday by donating their old, unused mobile phones.

Many veterans are unable to afford phones and connectivity to be a part of today's digital world and look to veteran service organizations and nonprofits like Cell Phones for Soldiers for help. Veterans who have digital access can stay connected and access essential services and support, such as healthcare and veteran services, as well as find jobs and other resources to help them get back on their feet. Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided numerous veterans with mobile phones and wireless plans and has recycled 27 million phones, reducing the impact on landfills and CO2 emissions by 1,725B kg.

Cell Phones for Soldiers makes it easy to give back by donating your phone via US Mail or at one of their 3,000 drop-off locations. Every donation supports veterans, service members, and their families. Phones are either responsibly refurbished and distributed directly to recipients or recycled with the proceeds used to purchase phones and calling cards or provide emergency funding.

"Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for everyone to pause and think about how they can give back to their communities and causes," said Rob Bergquist, co-founder and president of Cell Phones for Soldiers. "For some, it's a monetary donation or volunteering time; we wanted to offer another opportunity–donating your old, unused phones. Your donation could help change a veteran's life, be their new lifeline, and also helps the environment. Whether it's Cell Phones for Soldiers, or one of the many other nonprofits that take phones, use this day to clean out your junk drawers, clear your old phones and pay it forward."

How to Donate Your Phone

Step 1: Back up your data and any photos, videos, contacts or other information on the phone.





Step 2: Turn off "find my iPhone" and sign out of iCloud if using an iPhone 4 or newer version. If donating a Google phone, remove your Google account.





Step 3: Erase all the data on your phone. Remove the SIM card and restore your phone to factory settings. If you cannot reset your device don't worry, we will do it for you using Department of Defense standards.





Step 4: Go to our website (www.cellphonesforsoldiers/donate) and find a drop off location for your phone or prepare a shipping label to ship your phone.





Step 5: If shipping, please also print a battery warning label on our website for your package per federal regulations.





Step 6: Carefully package and ship your phone.





Step 7: Fill out a donation receipt for your tax deductible donation.

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. For nearly 20 years, the charity has provided more than 450 million minutes of talk time to servicemen and women deployed around the world, by recycling more than 27 million cell phones reducing the impact on landfills.

