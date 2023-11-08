This Veterans Day Cell Phones for Soldiers Wants Your Old Phone

News provided by

Cell Phones for Soldiers

08 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Support veterans and the environment by donating old mobile devices. Donations enable free devices and connectivity for veterans

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day, Cell Phones for Soldiers asks consumers to donate their old mobile devices for responsible recycling or refurbishment. Donations not only keep these devices out of landfills, but they also provide crucial connectivity services to veterans.

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national nonprofit that provides cost-free wireless communication services to veterans in need. We collect, refurbish, and recycle mobile devices donated by corporations and consumers to offer wireless services for those served.

Continue Reading
Cell Phones for Soldiers Mobile Phone Kit for Veterans
Cell Phones for Soldiers Mobile Phone Kit for Veterans

In tough times, it can be easier to donate goods instead of money. Cell Phones for Soldiers makes that possible by enabling the donation of old, unused devices to help the planet and improve active-duty service members' and veterans' lives. Donors can have peace of mind knowing that their device was safely and securely refurbished with the highest environmental and industry standards.

In an age when connectivity is more essential than ever, it's disheartening to know that many veterans lack phones and the necessary connectivity to succeed in today's digital world. These veterans rely on the support of veteran service organizations and nonprofits like Cell Phones for Soldiers to bridge this gap. By donating your used phones, you directly contribute to the well-being and improved quality of life for those who have served our country. To date, Cell Phones for Soldiers has responsibly recycled 27 million phones, reducing the impact on landfills and CO2 emissions by 1,725B kg.

"In this hyper-connected world, access to affordable connectivity solutions is imperative for any community searching for, and staying in touch with resources they need. Veterans who have access to cell phones can stay connected to vital services, including healthcare, veteran services, employment opportunities, and other resources to help them move forward," said Rob Bergquist, co-founder and president of Cell Phones for Soldiers. "The impact of these devices goes beyond just communication; it opens up a world of opportunities and support that can make a profound difference in their lives."

Cell Phones for Soldiers make it easy for you to contribute. They offer self-paid shipping service for up to nine devices and pre-paid shipping for ten or more devices. They also have 3,000+ drop-off locations across all fifty states where you can donate your devices.

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national non-profit organization that provides cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. Over nearly 20 years, the charity has provided more than 450 million minutes of talk time to deployed servicemen and women, helped 7500 veterans with emergency funding, and responsibly recycled over 27 million cell phones.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Richardson
Guyer Group for Cell Phones for Soldiers
mrichardson@guyergroup.com

Kimberly Otzman
Guyer Group for Cell Phones for Soldiers
[email protected]

SOURCE Cell Phones for Soldiers

Also from this source

Transforming Veterans' Lives: Your Mobile Phone Donation Powers Connectivity with Cell Phones For Soldiers

Cell Phones for Soldiers, a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to...

Cell Phones for Soldiers Helps Consumers Donate Old Phones, 27M Recycled To Date

Cell Phones for Soldiers, a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.