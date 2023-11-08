This Veterans Day Cell Phones for Soldiers Wants Your Old Phone

Support veterans and the environment by donating old mobile devices. Donations enable free devices and connectivity for veterans

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day, Cell Phones for Soldiers asks consumers to donate their old mobile devices for responsible recycling or refurbishment. Donations not only keep these devices out of landfills, but they also provide crucial connectivity services to veterans.

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national nonprofit that provides cost-free wireless communication services to veterans in need. We collect, refurbish, and recycle mobile devices donated by corporations and consumers to offer wireless services for those served.

In tough times, it can be easier to donate goods instead of money. Cell Phones for Soldiers makes that possible by enabling the donation of old, unused devices to help the planet and improve active-duty service members' and veterans' lives. Donors can have peace of mind knowing that their device was safely and securely refurbished with the highest environmental and industry standards.

In an age when connectivity is more essential than ever, it's disheartening to know that many veterans lack phones and the necessary connectivity to succeed in today's digital world. These veterans rely on the support of veteran service organizations and nonprofits like Cell Phones for Soldiers to bridge this gap. By donating your used phones, you directly contribute to the well-being and improved quality of life for those who have served our country. To date, Cell Phones for Soldiers has responsibly recycled 27 million phones, reducing the impact on landfills and CO2 emissions by 1,725B kg.

"In this hyper-connected world, access to affordable connectivity solutions is imperative for any community searching for, and staying in touch with resources they need. Veterans who have access to cell phones can stay connected to vital services, including healthcare, veteran services, employment opportunities, and other resources to help them move forward," said Rob Bergquist, co-founder and president of Cell Phones for Soldiers. "The impact of these devices goes beyond just communication; it opens up a world of opportunities and support that can make a profound difference in their lives."

Cell Phones for Soldiers make it easy for you to contribute. They offer self-paid shipping service for up to nine devices and pre-paid shipping for ten or more devices. They also have 3,000+ drop-off locations across all fifty states where you can donate your devices.

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national non-profit organization that provides cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. Over nearly 20 years, the charity has provided more than 450 million minutes of talk time to deployed servicemen and women, helped 7500 veterans with emergency funding, and responsibly recycled over 27 million cell phones.

