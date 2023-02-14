Particle Counters Market is Projected To Reach USD 936.8 Million By 2031, Growing At A CAGR of 10.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne Particle Counters, Liquid Particle Counters, Others), by Modularity (Benchtop, Portable, Handheld), by Technology (Online Particle Counters, Offline Particle Counters), by Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring, Aerosol Monitoring and Research, Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, Chemical Contamination Monitoring, Other Applications (HVAC, Duck Leakage, etc)), by Industry Vertical (Life Sciences and Medical Device Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Others (Research Centres, Universities, )): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Industrial Materials & Equipment Category.

The global particle counters market size was valued at USD 365.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 936.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Particle Counters Market

The demand for clean manufacturing processes in pharmaceutical or other industries is a significant driving factor for the particle counters market.

The particle counters market is being helped by the rising number of oil and gas-producing businesses. Furthermore, favorable government policies will further fuel the particle counters market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PARTICLE COUNTERS MARKET

In cleanroom operations, airborne particle counters are essential for tracking, categorizing, and determining the origin and makeup of pollutants. Manufacturers of semiconductors, flat-panel displays, and hard disc storage devices have known for a long time that higher final yields are correlated with better air quality. To be more precise, airborne particle control is crucial for clean rooms, zones, and spaces to receive ISO Class certification. Access to localized monitoring technology is necessary for measuring and maintaining required levels of cleanliness since workspaces shift to meet production demands. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the particle counters market

The particle counters market is growing as oil and gas production businesses become more prevalent. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expanding as a result of the oil and gas production firms' expanding presence in these regions. The oil and gas industries in the Middle East and Africa are seeing an increase in demand for portable liquid particle counts.

The oil and gas sectors utilize a variety of particle counters for water-based hydraulic fluids as well as for checking injected water for contamination. As a result, throughout the forecast period, the portable type liquid particle counter sector is anticipated to rise quickly and at a high CAGR.

The pharmaceutical industry's growing requirement for airborne particle counting is boosting the particle counters market. counters for airborne particles that are specially made to measure the number of airborne particles. Airborne particle counters are typically used for testing to meet regulatory compliances that are defined based on industry standards or government regulations, as well as for maintaining the quality of the air in the rooms. Users can conveniently measure the airborne contaminants in a sample thanks to them. They are helpful for inspecting the air quality in controlled environments like processing labs or pharmaceutical research facilities. Controlling for airborne particles ensures worker security and keeps experimental conditions constant.

Supportive government rules for efficient monitoring and management of air and water pollution are expected to drive the growth of the particle counters market. Air pollution-related air quality decline has raised the risk of many ailments, including cancer, asthma, and respiratory infections. Environmental harm from air pollution includes the greenhouse effect, altered weather patterns, and lower crop yields. This has led to an emphasis on effective monitoring and management of air pollution and its sources by various regional administrations. The demand for particle counters is anticipated to increase throughout the study period due to the development and approval of rules for efficient air pollution monitoring and control as well as the increased government focus in this area.

PARTICLE COUNTERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The fastest CAGR is projected for liquid particle counts. The growing use of these particle counters in the pharmaceutical sector for contamination monitoring of pharmaceutical injectables and continuous monitoring of water used to create pharmaceutical goods is anticipated to drive the segment's expansion.

During the anticipated term, it is predicted that the portable sub-segment will grow the fastest. A portable particle counter is a cutting-edge monitoring device that figures out how many pollutants are present overall in particulate matter. The counter assists in locating pollutants on surfaces, in liquids, or in the atmosphere. Portable particle counters are simple to hold and move around. Additionally, portable particle counters are made to be time and money efficient as well as simple to use. The aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries all have a significant demand for portable particle counters.

The global market for particle counters was dominated by the semiconductor sector in 2021. In 2021, the industry sub-segment for life sciences and medical devices enjoyed a significant market share. Manufacturers of items used in the life sciences and other regulated industries, as well as those that produce medical devices, must abide by a number of laws and norms.

Online particle counters are expected to experience the fastest CAGR growth over the forecasted time period. In 2021, the offline particle counters sub segment had a lion's share of the market. A sort of technology known as an offline particle counting device uses technologies that are not connected to the internet and don't rely on other hardware or software to process data. This makes it possible for enterprises to invest in high-quality products even for those who cannot afford an online system, a power supply, or a suitable space. Throughout the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to have a significant impact on the market size for particle counters.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Fresenius Medical Care

Siemens AG

Karl Storz

Boston Scientific

Baxter

C R Bard

Olympus

Richard Wolf

Intuitive Surgical

Dornier MedTech

Cook Medical

Stryker

Medtronic Inc

