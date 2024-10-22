Particles for Humanity and LIS by Lesaffre Successfully Manufacture Commercial Scale Batches of Stable Vitamin A

CÉRENCES, France, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Particles for Humanity, in partnership with LIS by Lesaffre, successfully manufactured commercial scale batches of PFH-VAP, the company's lead product. PFH-VAP was designed to improve vitamin A stability for use in large scale food fortification, an intervention proven to address micronutrient deficiencies at scale.

Each commercial batch produces more than one metric ton of PFH-VAP, at LIS by Lesaffre's facilities in France. PFH-VAP is now being produced at a scale over 100,000 times larger than when early research began on the product in 2020. At this scale, one batch generates enough PFH-VAP to fortify more than 300 million bouillon cubes with an impactful level of vitamin A.

"Bringing a product from research phase to commercial scale in only 4 years is a massive accomplishment. The fact that our first attempt at a commercial scale batch was a success is a huge testament to the deep experience and careful preparation of the LIS-PFH team," says Don Chickering, Chief Technical Officer at Particles for Humanity.

Bouillon is consumed regularly across income levels in West Africa, a region that experiences high levels of vitamin A deficiency. Because of this widespread consumption, these fortified cubes can offer a tailored response to the needs of local populations. This exciting milestone brings Particles for Humanity significantly closer to impacting the lives of millions through improved access to vitamin A in large scale food fortification.

LIS by Lesaffre is a leading global manufacturer of food ingredients operating production facilities in Poland and France. Particles for Humanity selected LIS by Lesaffre as their manufacturing partner for their research and development expertise (Powder Studio™) and industrial excellence, enabling them to support clients from the research and development phase to commercial production. LIS by Lesaffre has an annual manufacturing capacity of 40,000 metric tons per year, which is enough to meet PFH-VAP demand for the fortification of bouillon, flours, and sugar in Africa.

"We are thrilled to achieve such a monumental milestone in partnership with Particles for Humanity. In reaching commercial scale, we are eager to continue pushing towards manufacturing a product with enormous potential for impact in low and lower-middle income countries," says Franck Auger, General Manager at LIS by Lesaffre.

Particles for Humanity transforms early-stage medical technology into products for people living in low and lower-middle income countries. It is developing a portfolio of products with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mulago Foundation, and King Philanthropies. Its rigorous product development process is based on end-user input and is focused on financially sustainable product opportunities. Visit www.particlesfh.com or contact [email protected]

With 2 production sites (France and Poland) and over 50 years of experience in spray drying of several hundred different products, LIS by Lesaffre is the obvious European partner for drying ingredients for food, feed, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals markets. Visit lesaffre-ingredients-services.com for more information.

SOURCE Particles for Humanity