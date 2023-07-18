Particles for Humanity Expands Diversified Funding in Fight Against Vitamin A Deficiency

News provided by

Particles for Humanity

18 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Particles for Humanity has closed investments from King Philanthropies and the Mulago Foundation. The funding will be used to test in humans the absorption of vitamin A from PFH-VAP, a stable form of vitamin A palmitate for large-scale food fortification (LSFF). The instability of current forms of vitamin A limits the effectiveness of LSFF. When incorporated in bouillon tablets and stored in hot and humid conditions common in Africa, PFH-VAP has 4X greater stability than a leading commercially available form. When used to fortify staple foods like wheat flour, sugar, and bouillon, PFH-VAP has the potential to reduce vitamin A deficiency in hundreds of millions of people throughout Africa.

Diversifying funds is important because it helps improve financial stability and fosters innovation. It encourages meaningful collaboration within the philanthropic community by bringing in a variety of perspectives, ideas, and expertise. To date, Particles for Humanity has raised $20 million in the fight against malnutrition.

"Mulago finds and funds organizations with scalable solutions to the basic needs of the very poor. Over a billion people don't get essential micronutrients. Food fortification — think iodized salt — can make a huge difference in nutrition. PFH-VAP uses an innovative encapsulation technology to get stable vitamin A into staple food products. It has potential for exponential health impact over time by leveraging existing broad distribution networks to reach the people who need it most," said Kevin Starr, CEO of Mulago Foundation.

"We are thrilled to work with King Philanthropies, the Mulago Foundation, and the Gates Foundation to improve nutrition in Africa. Their confidence in our work has led all three to provide follow-on funding after their initial grants. With their help, we hope to expand the group of investors who are supporting our important work," said Sherri C. Oberg, CEO of Particles for Humanity.

King and Mulago have fully funded an absorption study that is currently awaiting Institutional Review Board approval. The study will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States and the Tropical Disease Research Centre in Zambia.

Particles for Humanity transforms early-stage medical technology into products for people living in low and lower-middle income countries. It is developing a portfolio of products with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mulago Foundation, and King Philanthropies. Its rigorous product development process is based on end-user input and is focused on financially sustainable product opportunities. For more information, visit the company's website www.particlesfh.com

Please contact [email protected] for inquiries.

SOURCE Particles for Humanity

