Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2023: Growing Oil and Gas Industry Fuels the Sector

The global particulate matter monitoring market is expected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2022 to $1.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The particulate matter monitoring market is expected to reach $2.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Major players in the particulate matter monitoring market are AMETEK Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering Inc.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Sick AG, TSI Incorporated, 3M Company, Cerex Monitoring Solutions LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tisch International Incorporated, Opsis AB, and ACOEM Group

Particulate matter monitoring refers to a device that measures the level of common air pollutants. They are used for the continuous measurements of particle concentrations as they provide valuable data enabling trends that are to be tracked.



The main product types in the market for particulate matter monitoring are indoor monitoring and outdoor monitoring. Indoor monitoring refers to a way to gather data on people or things inside a building, which is in the home, office, or factory. The particle size is PM1, PM2.5, PM5, and PM10. The technologies are light scattering, beta-attenuation, gravimetric, opacity, and other technologies. The various applications involved process industries, ambient air monitoring, indoor air monitoring, healthcare, and other applications.



Advancements in particulate matter monitoring are a key trend gaining popularity in the particulate matter monitoring market. Major companies operating in the market are moving toward the use of advanced solutions for the particulate matter monitoring market.

For instance, in May 2022, TSI, a US-based company operating in particulate matter monitoring launched enhancements in respirable silica monitoring on its SidePakT AM520 Personal Aerosol Monitor. The unique features of the product include an ability to store up to 10 custom calibration factors on the instrument, a dual display and data logging of mass concentration for respirable silica, and other Diesel Particulate Monitoring (DPM) applications with enhanced alarm features to set both the mass concentration and response concentration (i.e., action limit) alarm values.



In March 2021, Standard Motor Products Inc., a US-based manufacturer and distributor of automotive parts, acquired the particulate matter sensor business of Stoneridge Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Standard Motor Products Inc. will focus on sophisticated emissions control technology used in commercial vehicles, and it is a great fit for development into the original equipment heavy-duty market. Stoneridge Inc. is a US-based company operating in particulate matter monitoring.



North America was the largest region in the particulate matter monitoring market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the particulate matter monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The growing oil and gas industry is expected to propel the growth of the particulate matter monitoring market going forward. The oil and gas industry is the sector that deals with a multi-stage process that includes discovering a resource, conveying it to a refinery, and processing it into a finished product. In the oil and gas sectors, a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) is required to determine a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate.

The particulate matter monitoring market consists of sales of services such as air quality analysis, ambient gas monitoring, ambient particulate monitoring, sensor air quality monitoring, source gas monitoring, industrial hygiene, and wastewater gas monitoring. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



