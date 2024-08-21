Partillion Bioscience Announces Early Access Program for Nanovial Multicell Assays to Enable the Study of Cell-to-Cell Interactions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience Corporation ("Partillion"), a life science tools company, announced the launch of its Early Access Program for the Nanovial Multicell Assays. This innovative platform is designed to transform the study of cell-to-cell interactions by allowing researchers to co-localize cells within Nanovials, hydrogel nanoliter compartments, offering unprecedented insights into cellular behavior in biologically-relevant context.

The Early Access Program provides select academic and biopharmaceutical partners with the opportunity to integrate this cutting-edge technology into their research workflows, enabling them to explore how a cell's secretions affect a co-localized target cell with higher precision and scalability than ever before.

Unlocking New Possibilities in Antibody Discovery and Beyond

Nanovial Multicell Assays are particularly well-suited for overcoming key challenges in antibody discovery. Traditional in vitro and in vivo antibody discovery methods are limited to targets that can be produced in a soluble recombinant form, restricting the ability to screen for function-inducing antibodies that require target expression on cell membranes. This is a significant obstacle when targeting proteins that maintain their physiological structure only in their native cellular context, such as G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) and immune checkpoint proteins.

A recent pre-print, titled "Function-First Plasma Cell-Based Antibody Discovery Using Hydrogel Nanovials," available on BioRxiv, highlights the efficacy of this platform in a new high-throughput multicell screening workflow. The study demonstrated co-localization of antibody secreting cells (ASC) and antigen expressing cells within Nanovials. Plasma B cells were analyzed, resulting in the identification of diverse antibodies with high affinity, multiple epitope coverage, and high potential for drug development. Notably, the workflow yielded antibodies against the PD-1 immune checkpoint protein with cell binding characteristics (EC50s) comparable to those of clinically used therapeutics.

"Our Nanovial Multicell Assays are a game-changer, opening up new possibilities in research areas where the precise colocalization of cells is essential for studying complex cell-to-cell interactions or screening for therapeutic molecules released by one cell that act on another" said Joe de Rutte, Co-founder and CEO of Partillion. "By enabling these complex screens, all using standard life science instrumentation, we're enabling scientists to scale studies of how cells interact with other cells, whether it's better understanding tumors in the context of immune cells in their microenvironment, host-pathogen interactions or developing the next-generation therapies."

Join the Early Access Program

Partillion Bioscience invites researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to apply for the Nanovial Multicell Assays Early Access Program to gain first-hand experience with their new workflows. Participants will have the unique opportunity to leverage Nanovial Multicell protocols and reagents for their research. For more information about the Nanovial Multicell Assays and how to join the Early Access Program, please visit https://www.partillion.com/multicell-assays or contact [email protected].

About Partillion Bioscience

Partillion Bioscience is a venture-backed life science company developing a next generation single-cell analysis platform. Partillion's award winning Nanovial technology enables customers to accelerate therapeutic development to address the most difficult diseases and provide advanced scientific insights. The reagent-based platform, with products available at www.partillion.com, unlocks the ability to screen hundreds of thousands to millions of individual cells based on critical yet difficult to probe functional information all while using easy to access lab equipment – solving a major pain point in the industry. The technology underpinning Partillion's products was developed in Dino Di Carlo's lab (UCLA) and has been featured in notable journals such as Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA, Science Advances, and ACS Nano and received industry accolades, winning the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award and 2022 SLAS New Product Award.

