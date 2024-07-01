Partillion Bioscience's Nanovial Products Available in Japan Through Distribution by Sony

One-line Summary: Distribution by Sony in Japan Leverages Compatibility of Nanovial Technology with Sony's Flow Cytometry Instruments

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience Corporation ("Partillion"), a life science tools company, announced the commercial availability of its portfolio of single-cell analysis products in Japan. Partillion's Nanovial technology enables functional single-cell screens directly from secreting cells, all using standard flow cytometers and flow sorters. Nanovials are bowl-shaped hydrogel microparticles sized to fit through flow cytometry instruments. Cells are loaded into the nanoliter-scale cavities of Nanovials where their secretions can also be captured, labeled and analyzed. The products available in Japan include flexible biotinylated Nanovials for custom assay development, and two recently released products that accelerate antibody discovery from mouse antibody-secreting cells. Partillion's products have been easy to adopt across the world because they leverage standard flow cytometry instruments, with over 100 customers across academic institutions, national research centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Sony Corporation will be the exclusive distributor of Partillion's products in Japan, which will allow Partillion to further accelerate adoption in Japan of Partillion's growing product portfolio. Products that will be distributed in Japan include Partillion's original Nanovial formulation and recently released EZM™ formulation, expanding compatibility to adherent cells while also improving cell recovery and secretion signal. In addition, Partillion's Antibody Discovery Kits for mouse hybridoma, plasmablasts and plasma cells will be available in Japan. These all-in-one kits provide reagents and protocols to simplify the workflow for customers to screen hundreds of thousands of antibody-secreting cells in a single day, using instruments they already have, such as Sony's flow cytometers. Live cells are recovered suitable for downstream regrowth or single-cell sequencing.

"Throughout our product development we've seen fantastic compatibility of Nanovials with Sony's cell sorters and spectral analyzers," said Joe de Rutte, Co-founder and CEO of Partillion. "Our customers are often Sony customers, and we can seamlessly enable new research and drug discovery capabilities for them, creating huge cost efficiencies and value."

About Partillion

Partillion Bioscience is a venture-backed life science company developing a next generation single-cell analysis platform. Partillion's award winning Nanovial technology enables customers to accelerate therapeutic development to address the most difficult diseases and provide advanced scientific insights. The reagent-based platform, with products available at www.partillion.com, unlocks the ability to screen hundreds of thousands to millions of individual cells based on critical yet difficult to probe functional information all while using easy to access lab equipment – solving a major pain point in the industry. The technology underpinning Partillion's products was developed in Dino Di Carlo's lab (UCLA) and has been featured in notable journals such as Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA, Science Advances, and ACS Nano and received industry accolades, winning the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award and 2022 SLAS New Product Award.

