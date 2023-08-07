Partner One Acquires Key Fidelis Cybersecurity Assets

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner One, one of the fastest growing software conglomerates in the world, has announced its acquisition of Fidelis Cybersecurity software, intellectual property, equipment, inventory and customer and reseller contracts.

Fidelis software is a leader in the cybersecurity industry, with innovative eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Fidelis solutions protect the most sensitive networks, data, and assets of the world's largest government and commercial environments. Partner One is incorporating these acquired cybersecurity platforms into its existing vast product portfolio.

"This is great news for our customers and our partners. We are thrilled that Fidelis products will now benefit from the enormous resources, financial strength, and expertise of Partner One. Our commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions and unwavering customer support remains stronger than ever," said Eric Moseman, CEO.

Under the ownership of Partner One, Fidelis technology is extremely well positioned for the future and is assured to remain a cybersecurity market leader. Additionally, Partner One's investment, technical resources and impeccable 28-year reputation amongst enterprise customers will help to significantly grow Fidelis' market share.

"We are very proud to welcome Fidelis' leading cybersecurity products to our portfolio. Partner One is committed to carrying forward the trust that Fidelis software has earned in the market, creating a safer and more secure world for all our customers. Fidelis products will not only benefit from our strong financial backing, but also from the expertise of hundreds of the world's best and brightest at Partner One," said Andrew Hall, Portfolio Manager at Partner One.

About Fidelis Security®
Fidelis Security® solutions are industry innovators in proactive cyber defense, safeguarding modern IT for global enterprises with proactive XDR and CNAPP platforms. Fidelis products consolidate IT security operations to minimize attack surfaces, automate threat detection, and accelerate response so that organizations remain resilient through cyber-attacks and emerge stronger and more secure. Fidelis products are trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.fidelissecurity.com

About Partner One
Partner One is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1,200 enterprises and government organizations rely on Partner One software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world. For more information, please visit: https://partnerone.com/

