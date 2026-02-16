Partners at Alpharetta Estate Planning Firm Rank in Top Five Percent of Georgia Lawyers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., an award-winning estate planning firm, announced today that both partners have again been named to the 2026 Georgia Super Lawyers list. Attorneys Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo have each earned placement on the Super Lawyers list for 14 consecutive years, placing them among the top five percent of attorneys in Georgia.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again by our peers," said Morgan. "Each year, Loraine and I remain focused on delivering thoughtful, highly personalized, and technically sound estate planning guidance. This honor reinforces the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to helping families plan confidently for the future."

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service that identifies outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. No more than five percent of attorneys are selected annually in Georgia through the organization's patented multiphase selection process, which includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

Super Lawyers does not permit attorneys to pay for inclusion on the list, and no purchase of products or services is required for selection. The program's objective is to provide a credible, comprehensive, and diverse resource for individuals and professionals seeking trusted legal counsel. For more information, visit SuperLawyers.com.

