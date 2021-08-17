Partners Capital Selects Yardi for Investment and Property Management

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital—the real estate investment platform of Partners Real Estate Company specializing in the acquisition and disposition of office, industrial, and retail multitenant properties, and the development of retail, industrial, office, and mixed-use projects—has selected Yardi® software solutions for investment and property management.

The company will replace multiple disparate, disconnected systems for managing investment accounting, property management and more with the Yardi® Investment Suite and the Yardi® Elevate Suite.

Partners Capital currently has more than $200 million in assets and manages over 1.6 million square feet of commercial space.

The Yardi solution rollout will comprise a complete technology platform for Partners Capital's expanding enterprise that includes core property management, investment accounting, construction project oversight, budgeting, deal management, online tenant services, investor communication and document management.

"Innovation and technology are at the core of Partners Capital and how we do business. We have been eager to seize opportunities to streamline our operations and enable our team to work more efficiently while providing valuable insight to our stakeholders," said Andrew Pappas, managing director of Partners Capital and partner at Partners Real Estate Company. "Yardi has a robust, connected investment management platform which gives us the tools we need to scale our platform and provide polished resources to our investors."

"We're excited to collaborate with Partners Capital, one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate investment platforms in the industry, and we are proud to work with such a diverse, rapidly-expanding organization in centralizing its pivotal operations," said Robert Teel, senior vice president of global solutions for Yardi. "The Yardi Investment Suite and Yardi Elevate will help Partners Capital direct more of its resources to activities that add value for investors and tenants."

About Partners Capital

Partners Capital is Partners Real Estate Company's investment platform specializing in the acquisition and disposition of office, industrial, and retail multitenant properties via multiple investment funds, and the development of retail, industrial, office, and mixed-use projects. The company's investment management platform seeks quality real estate with intrinsic value which would benefit from well-capitalized, sophisticated, hands-on, tenant-focused ownership that truly understands the asset; and targets markets with diverse marketplaces which allow its team to assemble portfolios that provide overall risk diversification for its investors. The development platform develops and manages projects of all sizes and complexity, and provide full-cycle, end-to-end project expertise and seamless execution on site selection, land acquisition, entitlements, planning and design, financing, governmental relations, and construction management. Targeted geographic areas include Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth, along with other attractive markets in the southwestern United States. Visit us on the web at partnersrec.com .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

