Partners for Wellbeing Launches Blue Zones Ignite to Improve Well-Being in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Wellbeing, United Way of Delaware (UWDE), and Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) are bringing the globally-renowned Blue Zones to Sussex County to launch the Blue Zones Ignite readiness and feasibility assessment. Blue Zones uses an evidence-based approach to make healthy choices easier in all the places people spend the most time. The effort begins with an in-depth assessment of the Sussex County area that will help determine how to make it a healthier place to live, work, and thrive.

"We have been following Blue Zones and its work in communities to improve overall well-being for several years, and we are thrilled to bring this transformative initiative to Sussex County. There is great enthusiasm for a Blue Zones initiative from the leaders of many towns across Sussex County as well as with residents and community leaders," said Rita Williams, co-founder of Partners for Wellbeing. "We are focused on creating a sustainable model with greater cross-sector collaboration that improves health and well-being for current and future generations."

The Blue Zones Ignite initiative began in July with the engagement of a seven-member steering committee consisting of community leaders from the non-profit, healthcare, education, and business sectors. Stakeholder and community events are being planned for this October.

Community leaders and residents are invited to help launch the Blue Zones Ignite initiative in Sussex County at the kickoff event from 5 – 6:30 pm on Monday, October 7, 2024 at Sussex Academy Elementary Campus. RSVP for the event here.

"We are very excited that some of our key communities will have an opportunity to participate in the Blue Zones Ignite assessment as it ties together so many of the values long held and represented by the people of Sussex County," said Melissa Smith, Director DSAAPD. "It is a perfect opportunity to actively combine public policy and community health and well-being for all people, and it comes at exactly the right time as we strive for more evidence-based, effective solutions to address the increasing and evolving needs of our community."

What is Blue Zones?

The Blue Zones model is a proven solution based on research and principles developed by founder and National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author Dan Buettner, who identified the cultures of the world—or blue zones—with the healthiest, longest-living populations.

Research shows that where people live has a bigger influence on their health than their genetics, commonly called the "zip code effect." The Blue Zones approach focuses on this largest determinant of health using scientifically proven lessons of longevity, health, and happiness gleaned from 20 years of research.

Instead of focusing on individual behavior change, Blue Zones helps communities make permanent and semi-permanent changes to a city's policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day. By improving the Life Radius®—the area close to home where most Americans spend 90% of their lives—Blue Zones transformations have been able to move the needle dramatically in improving overall population health and well-being, raising employee and student productivity, and boosting economic vitality and development.

"This project is a beautiful example of the 'Delaware Way' with diverse partners coming together focused on a common agenda for life changing outcomes," said Dan Cruce, Chief Operating Officer, United Way of Delaware (UWDE). "In particular, this work is powerful for our ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Delaware neighbors. We all know ALICE. Our ALICE Delawareans are hardworking individuals and families that make just enough to get by, do not generally qualify for federal, state or local resources and are one unplanned issue from falling into poverty. Together, this is about 40% of Delawareans. Our Blue Zones work will specifically be a new asset to help. For this, and many other reasons, UWDE is a humble partner in this effort."

Next Steps for Sussex County

DSAAPD is the primary sponsor supporting the first phase of Blue Zones Ignite. The Blue Zones team, made up of global experts in food systems, built environment, and other sectors, will connect with select leaders, organizations and community members within Sussex County's wide network to begin immediate work assessing the strengths, needs, and challenges that residents are facing today. Blue Zones experts will then work with local leaders and residents to build a plan for change.

"We are excited to work with leaders and community in Sussex County in this bold shared purpose to improve well-being, resilience, and economic vitality in the region," said Ben Leedle, Blue Zones CEO. "Research shows improved well-being leads to healthier and happier residents and a better and more productive workforce, and we're excited to work with the Sussex County community to identify opportunities that will create generational impact."

For more information on Blue Zones Ignite or to learn how to get involved, visit Ignite Sussex County - Blue Zones.

About Blue Zones®

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, Blue Zones Kitchen, Blue Zones Challenge, and Blue Zones American Kitchen—all published by National Geographic books. An Emmy Award-winning docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, was released on Netflix in 2023. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com .

About Blue Zones Ignite in Sussex County

It is the vision of Partners for Wellbeing to create sustainable well-being for all Delawareans, and they serve as the community organizers for the project. Their mission is to create sustainable community wellness for all Delawareans by collaborating with people and organizations who share their deep belief that a healthy environment creates healthy people and healthy societies. United Way of Delaware (UWDE) serves as the fiscal agent for this project. UWDE's mission is to improve the quality of life for all Delawareans by maximizing the community's resources. Their vision is to create a community where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their potential. The Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) is the lead sponsor for the Blue Zones Ignite initiative. Their mission is to promote dignity, respect, and inclusion for older adults and people with disabilities. DSAAPD's vision is for inclusive communities that promote engagement of older adults and individuals with disabilities.

