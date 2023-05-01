Partners from Prominent New York Law Firms Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP and Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein, LLP Announce Expanded, Leading Family and Matrimonial Law Firm

Newly Expanded Firm, Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP, Teams Top Divorce and Family Law Attorneys in New York

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the partners of two prominent New York law firms, Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP and Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein, LLP, announced their collaboration, Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP, a newly expanded, leading family and matrimonial law firm based in New York City.

Since the founding of their firms, both in 2016, the industry-leading divorce lawyers of Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP and Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein, LLP have represented globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, high-profile business owners, and high-net-worth individuals in a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of complex assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy.

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is led by partners Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jenifer J. Foley, Michael Stutman, and Dana M. Stutman, with Julie M. Sheldon and Kari H. Lichtenstein as counsel. Through this partnership, AWFS, with its team's combined 150+ years of legal experience, cutting-edge financial skills, and ethical approach to the practice of family law, will have a strengthened ability to meet clients' matrimonial and family law needs, and provide a unique and unparalleled level of service and legal representation.

Partner, Eleanor B. Alter, who has over 50 years of experience and is recognized as a trailblazer and one of the nation's top family law attorneys, said of the partnership, "It is our shared values and commitment to our clients, to legal excellence, and to upholding the ethical practice of family law that makes this partnership so seamless and powerful, and further strengthens our ability to deliver the most favorable outcomes to our clients and their families."

Echoing these sentiments, Partner, Michael Stutman, a renowned family law attorney with over 30 years of experience, said that, "Divorce and other family and matrimonial law issues continue to evolve along with the influx of new societal norms, advances in reproductive technologies, and an increase in financial pre- and post-nuptial complexities, among other matters. Together, we have unparalleled human capital and resources to meet all of these challenges and bring about the most effective and successful results for all of our clients."

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP is comprised of 13 attorneys who are consistently recognized as top family and matrimonial lawyers by Chambers High Net Worth, U.S. News - Best Lawyers®, and Super Lawyers. AWFS's partners are all Fellows of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), with Adam John Wolff having served as the New York Chapter's immediate past president and Michael Stutman having served as a past president. Jenifer J. Foley is President-Elect of the New York Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC). Well-regarded by judges and their peers, and recognized as thought leaders in the field, they have all served on numerous city, state, and national professional law associations, are frequent contributors to legal journals and speakers at professional conferences, and are sought after by the media for comment on relevant topics.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. The firm was originally founded in 2016, and is currently led by partners Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jenifer J. Foley, Michael Stutman, and Dana M. Stutman. AWFS brings over a century of combined experience, representing globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall wellbeing of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awfs.nyc.

Media Contact:

Camille Placa

[email protected]

(212) 218-5375

SOURCE Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP