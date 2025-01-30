Partners International Names John Arcario as New CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners International, a leader in Career Transition, Executive Coaching, and Leadership Development consulting is thrilled to announce John Arcario as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment as the firm builds on its 30-year legacy and sets its sights on broader impact and strategic growth.

John, who has worked closely with Partners International as a trusted advisor over the past year, brings over 25 years of leadership and extensive experience in professional services and consulting, with a strong focus on Human Capital. Throughout his distinguished career, John has held multiple senior leadership roles, including Chief Commercial Officer, Head of Strategy, Chief Sales Officer, and General Manager. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with deep financial expertise as part of his broad skillset. He is also Certified Executive Coach, with hands-on experience and a deep passion for leadership development and career success.

Amy Friedman, current CEO of Partners International, will transition to Founder and Chairperson while remaining a driving force behind the firm's strategic initiatives, executive programs and client relationships. Her leadership and vision remain at the heart of Partners International as the company embarks on this next phase.

"John is the right leader to take us into the next chapter, broadening our capabilities while staying true to our mission of empowering clients and employees to achieve their full potential," said Amy Friedman. "I look forward to collaborating with him as we expand our impact for clients."

John shared his enthusiasm for this new role, saying, "I'm honored to step into this role and work alongside Amy at such a pivotal time. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation and stellar brand reputation that Amy and her team have earned in the industry over the past 30 years."

Partners International is a leading human capital consulting firm based in New York City, specializing in delivering customized solutions that empower organizations and individuals to achieve their full potential. For 30 years, Partners International has been a trusted partner in guiding organizations through every stage of the employee journey, from talent development and executive coaching to career transition and beyond.

