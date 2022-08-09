Partnership Acquires 362-Unit 'Serenity at Cityside' in Houston, TX

Better World Holdings and Crown Capital Ventures Will Rename the Rental Property 'Aura Galleria'

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A partnership consisting of Better World Holdings and Crown Capital Ventures has acquired Serenity at Cityside, a 362-unit rental development situated in the Galleria neighborhood of Houston, TX.

The property -- to be renamed Aura Galleria -- is located at 6061 Beverly Hill Street.

A partnership of Better World Holdings and Crown Capital Ventures has acquired Serenity at Cityside, a 362-unit rental development in Houston, TX. It will be renamed Aura Galleria. Better World Holdings and Crown Capital Ventures, new owners of Serenity at Cityside in Houston, TX, plan a $6-million modernization program at the site, which will be rebranded as Aura Galleria.

Constructed in 1968, the development consists of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans distributed among 32 two-story buildings. It is centrally located within the Galleria area two blocks from the Southwest Freeway, Houston's principal Center City highway artery. The property is situated on a residential block immediately adjacent to popular and upscale nightlife and entertainment offerings.

The new owners plan a $6-million modernization initiative that will include interior renovations and a range of community amenities. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

Last November, the partnership acquired the 449-unit Skylar Pointe Apartments in Houston's Clear Lake neighborhood.

"The joint venture will initiate an intelligently applied capital improvement program that will boost this property's value, as well as its appeal to young professionals," said Reuven Bisk, president of Better World Holdings. "Our goal is to provide current and future residents with an enhanced, urban living experience."

"We're delighted to secure our second Houston acquisition in partnership with Reuven Bisk and the Better World team," said Shia Grunzweig, founder and principal of Crown Capital Ventures. "In just a few short months, Better World has already demonstrated its expertise at building value at Skylar Pointe Apartments through a regimen of thoughtful, capital expenditures."

"Aura Galleria will offer an upscale Galleria living experience at a price that's affordable for upwardly mobile, urban professionals," said Terri Clifton, founder and president of Better World Properties LLC. "By implementing Better World's time-tested reinvestment strategies, this appealing property will soon reach its full potential."

The seller was CPEP Beverly Palms, LLC.

Better World Holdings

Founded in 2016, Houston-based Better World Holdings is a property acquisition company focused on enhancing the value of multifamily assets throughout Texas. Reuven Bisk, the company's president, has structured and closed more than $500 million in transactions in the corporate, real estate, energy and leasing sectors over his career.

Crown Capital Ventures

Founded in 2017, New York-based Crown Capital Ventures focuses on the acquisition and management of assets in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Indiana. Its founder, Shia Grunzweig, has been involved in the acquisition and disposition of more than 3,500 residential units in his capacity as company principal. Crown Capital Ventures is committed to maximizing value for its full spectrum of stakeholders, including investors, tenants and communities.

