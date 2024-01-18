Partnership between Midwest Barrel Co., 291 Colorado Whiskey increases access to small bourbon and whiskey barrels

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Barrel Co. is now the exclusive seller of all 291 Colorado Whiskey premium, used oak barrels.

The partnership between Midwest Barrel Co. (MWBC) and 291 Colorado Whiskey, based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, means homebrewers and craft beverage producers will have more consistent and convenient access to the distillery's rye whiskey, bourbon and other popular small format barrels.

"Small barrels are becoming an increasingly popular option for barrel-aging," MWBC Co-Founder Ben Loseke said. "Homebrewers and home winemakers aren't the only people interested in small format barrels, either. We're seeing more commercial beverage producers also looking into smaller used barrels primarily because of the shorter time needed to age their products, as well as the cost-savings benefits."

291 Colorado Whiskey's 10-gallon and 15-gallon used small barrels have long been a go-to choice for many of MWBC's customers, especially barrels that aged the distillery's 291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey and 291 Colorado Rye Whiskey. The barrels are freshly emptied and in excellent condition – perfect for their next use, whether that be for beer, wine or another spirit.

MWBC has been a strong proponent of using small format barrels for aging by providing educational barrel-aging resources that help homebrewers and others new to aging understand how to care for barrels and achieve their desired flavors throughout the process.

About Midwest Barrel Company

Established in 2015, Midwest Barrel Co. began as a dream. What started with $50 in a back pocket and a handful of used wine barrels in a storage shed has now grown to become the leading ecommerce destination for buying premium used bourbon, whiskey, wine and other oak barrels.

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a uniquely American story honoring the Western whiskey of a bygone era. 291 is the passion project of a former New York City fashion photographer and was first created in a small basement from a one-of-a-kind still, constructed from old copper photographic plates. 291 is Hardmade the Colorado Way®, grain to barrel to bottle, and the distillery's whiskies are finished with toasted staves of Colorado aspen trees. 291 Colorado Whiskey has been earning awards and recognition since its first run off the still in 2011. 291 was awarded Breakout Distillery of the Year in the 2023 ASCOT Awards, 2022 Icons of Whiskey American Craft Distillery of the Year, World's Best Wheat Whiskey in 2021 and World's Best Rye Whiskey in 2018. To learn more about 291 Colorado Whiskey, follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube or visit: 291ColoradoWhiskey.com. Rugged, Refined, Rebellious®

