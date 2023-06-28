Partnership between PURE, Relay Payments, and Amous TMS reduces fuel fraud and modernizes fleet operations

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on technology, efficiency, and security for fleets and drivers, PURE Freight Lines LTD, an award-winning logistics and transportation firm, is announcing new partnerships with Relay Payments and Amous TMS. The three-way collaboration reflects PURE's focus on modernizing operations and reducing diesel fuel fraud that costs the carrier tens of thousands of dollars each month.

PURE utilizes Amous' TMS to seamlessly manage its routes, drivers, dispatchers, and invoices. As a result of Relay's recent integration with Amous, PURE can now manage diesel fuel transactions with Relay's digital payments platform. PURE's drivers benefit by being able to conduct over-the-road expenses and reporting through their smartphone with only a few taps, saving them time and protecting them from fuel fraud at 1,500+ travel centers that accept Relay.

"We're thrilled to provide exceptional logistics solutions to our customers," said Milo Dubak, CEO and founding partner of PURE. "Our commitment to transparency, honesty, new fuel-efficient equipment, and technology sets us apart in the industry, and we're dedicated to creating a family atmosphere that values our employees, customers, drivers, and partners."

With the expansion of Relay Payments to Pilot Company's nationwide network of travel centers, fleets like PURE are able to utilize Relay for diesel payments at more than 800 Pilot, Flying J, and One9 Fuel Network locations.

"This partnership reflects what's possible when companies within the logistics industry choose to modernize their operations," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "We're grateful to work alongside partners like PURE, Amous, and Pilot and help them solve industry challenges like fuel fraud through our cardless payments, real-time transaction APIs, and an intuitive driver experience."

For Amous, the partnership with PURE and Relay supports the company's broader goals of providing end-to-end services for truck lines, brokerages, and logistics companies. Amous has offered fraud mitigation through its technology in the past, but integrating Relay's cardless capabilities enables far greater security and controls than any previous measures.

"Carriers and drivers lose thousands through card skimming at the pumps," said Mark Shevchuk, Amous' CEO. "Integrating Relay into our TMS allows fleets like PURE to eliminate fuel fraud, while providing real-time transaction data and greater cash flow insights for streamlined operations. The end result is a far better experience for carriers, drivers, dispatchers, and truckstops."

About PURE Freight Lines, LTD

Established in 2013, Pure Freight Lines is an award winning, forward-thinking, family-owned transportation business in Franklin Park, IL. With over 100 years of expertise, we prioritize customer satisfaction through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

By investing in cutting-edge systems, we streamline logistics and ensure transparency in our operations. This enables us to provide efficient and seamless transportation services to our valued customers.

Our comprehensive services include truckload solutions for dry van and refrigerated cargo, expedited options for high-value and time-sensitive shipments, power-only, intermodal, and drayage services to meet diverse transportation needs, as well as dedicated services tailored to specific requirements.

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cards, cash, and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com.

About Amous

Amous is a cutting-edge cloud-based enterprise solution, specifically designed for the logistics industry. With its unique architectural approach, Amous empowers trucking companies, carriers, brokers/3PL's, and shippers to optimize their operations and stay ahead of the competition. Harnessing the power of microservices and over 120 seamless integrations, Amous offers a comprehensive suite of features and functionalities tailored to the needs of logistics professionals. From real-time visibility, automated processes, and data-driven insights, Amous serves as the central nervous system for all integrated systems and processes. Visit amousinternational.com for more information.

