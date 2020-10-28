Partnership With Native Americans Celebrates its 30th Anniversary during American Indian Heritage Month

PWNA has been an advocate for Native American communities that are often overlooked and underserved for 30 years. These tribal communities are facing challenges that most Americans are unaware of, including food insecurity, water shortages, and limited access to health care and basic utilities. To commemorate the organization's 30 years of service, PWNA is launching 30 actions people can take in 30 days to increase awareness around the realities facing Indian Country, beginning Nov. 1.

"PWNA has responded to the immediate needs of tribal communities with limited jobs and high rates of poverty. We've supported long-term solutions for sustainable change on the reservations – and we couldn't be more grateful for those who've supported us in carrying out our mission these past three decades," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. "We remain focused on increasing awareness about reservation realities and continuing to work with our tribal partners and donors to ensure a brighter a future for Native Americans."

As part of the month-long celebration, PWNA invites everyone to learn more about Native American history, heritage and life. PWNA is also hosting eight giveaways in November, featuring items that directly support Native-owned businesses. Giveaways are open to the public and individuals can enter to win online.

To learn how you can celebrate American Indian Heritage Month, visit www.pwna4hope.org and follow along on PWNA's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Partnership With Native Americans

PWNA is a nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically-isolated and impoverished reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Native American communities, improving the lives of 250,000 Native Americans annually. Follow PWNA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit www.nativepartnership.org.

