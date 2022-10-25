Partnership With Native Americans Teams With Operation Warm and Molina Complete Care of Arizona to Deliver Free Coats to Kids

PHOENIX and SAN CARLOS, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) , a Native-led nonprofit serving remote reservations in the southwest and northern plains regions of the U.S., teamed up with Operation Warm and Molina Complete Care of Arizona ("Molina") to provide the gift of new coats to elementary students in Arizona.

Rice Elementary students on San Carlos Reservation in Arizona receive new winter coats. Courtesy of Partnership With Native Americans.

New coats were provided to every child at two K-6 schools on the San Carlos Reservation in San Carlos, which has a poverty rate of approximately 54%. The distributions took place at St. Charles Apache Mission School with 121 students and Rice Elementary with 727 students, both longtime partner schools of PWNA.

"Less than 1% of all charitable giving supports Native American causes, yet 61% of Native children live in poverty or low-income households," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. A lack of retail stores and jobs on reservations make it difficult for families to secure coats and other seasonal apparel for their children, amid temperatures that dip below freezing. "This partnership is a good example of how organizations can effectively team up to make a difference for one of the most vulnerable populations in our country. We thank Operation Warm and Molina for supporting this important initiative as we approach winter."

"Molina's mission is to improve the health and lives of our members and communities by delivering high-quality health care and support resources," said Minnie Andrade, plan president of Molina Complete Care of Arizona. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with PWNA and Operation Warm to help children stay warm and comfortable during the winter months."

"We are grateful to be a part of this wonderful initiative alongside PWNA and Molina," says Grace Sica, executive director of Operation Warm. "Something as simple as a warm winter coat can make a big difference in a child's life."

ABOUT PWNA

PWNA is a Native-led nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically isolated and under-resourced reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Tribal communities, improving life for 250,000 Native Americans annually. For more about PWNA, visit NativePartnership.org.

ABOUT MOLINA HEALTHCARE

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.1 million members as of June 30, 2022, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

ABOUT OPERATION WARM

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. We partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to connect underserved children to the community resources they need to thrive. Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm and our partners have offered the gifts of brand-new coats and shoes as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books. To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit operationwarm.org.

