Parts Town Announces 2025 Technician Scholarship Award Winners at CFESA Annual Conference

The company honored 10 technicians for excellence in the foodservice equipment industry

ADDISON, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parts Town , the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice parts, HVAC parts, and residential appliance parts, announced the 10 final recipients of its 2025 Technician Scholarship Award program at this year's Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA) Annual Conference. CFESA is the leading trade association dedicated to advancing the commercial food equipment service industry through training, advocacy and professional development.

Since the launch of the program in 2022, Parts Town has awarded more than $85,000 in scholarships, including more than $22,000 in 2025 alone. The annual initiative supports the commercial kitchen service community by funding CFESA training scholarships in key areas, such as gas, electric, water, and refrigeration, along with an additional cash award to each recipient.

"We're proud to partner with CFESA to continue the Technician Scholarship Award program for a fourth year, empowering technicians who are dedicated to growing their skills and advancing the commercial kitchen service community," said Chuck Combs, PARTnership Builder (Senior Vice President, Service & Dealer PARTnerships) at Parts Town. "Investing in their ongoing CFESA training helps to raise the bar for excellence across our industry."

During the CFESA Annual Conference, Parts Town awarded 10 recipients with a $1,000 CFESA training scholarship and a $500 cash prize. The winners included:

American Kitchen Machinery

Archway Service Group

Arrowhead Superior Refrigeration

CKI Service Group

Coker Service

CTS Inc

Diamond Refrigeration, LLC

Hawkins Commercial

Malachy Parts & Service

Smart Care Equipment Solutions

"We're grateful for Parts Town's ongoing support that continues to make a real impact on the development of future technicians," said Daniel Reese, Director of Training at CFESA. "Through these scholarships, individuals gain the hands-on knowledge and confidence needed to excel in the foodservice equipment industry. Together, we're inspiring growth and shaping the next generation of skilled professionals."

In addition to the awards presented at the CFESA conference, Parts Town also recognized five outstanding technicians at regional meetings earlier this year. Honorees included recipients from Cooper Contracting, Caspers Service Company, Gary's Easy Coast Service, ICU Mechanical, and Wilshire Refrigeration.

These scholarships reinforce Parts Town's ongoing commitment to developing emerging talent and advancing excellence across the foodservice industry. The Technician Scholarship Awards program will return in 2026.

For more information about the Technician Scholarship Awards, please visit: https://www.partstown.com/tech-scholarship-award

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment dealers and suppliers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/ .

About Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA)

The Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA) is the leading authority in commercial kitchen equipment repair. As the industry's official trade association dedicated to the training, certification and advocacy of professional foodservice agents, it empowers technicians to deliver exceptional performance while uniting manufacturers, operators and vendors under an international member network. Founded in 1963, CFESA sets the standard for service excellence. More at www.cfesa.com.

Media contact: Amie DeLuca, amie@agencyh5.com

SOURCE Parts Town