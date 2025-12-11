Parts Town Unlimited Adds Chief Legal Officer to Leadership Team

Justin Choi joins Parts Town Unlimited as Chief Legal Officer

ADDISON, Ill., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the leader in high-tech distribution of commercial kitchen parts, HVAC parts, residential appliance parts and related services today announced that Justin Choi has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Legal Officer.

Choi comes to Parts Town Unlimited from CommScope Holding Company, Inc, a global manufacturer of network infrastructure communications equipment and services where he served as Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer.

"With deep experience advising global, public organizations in distribution and manufacturing, Justin brings a powerful perspective to our team," said Bill Geary, CEO of Parts Town Unlimited. "His expertise will help propel Parts Town Unlimited's continued global growth, and his humble, collaborative leadership style is a perfect match for our culture."

"I feel privileged to have the opportunity to join Parts Town Unlimited at this time," said Choi. "It is a testament to the strength of their leadership and their team that the company has kept up the pace and consistency of growth for the past 10 years all the while maintaining its incredible culture. I look forward to helping the company drive its next chapter of growth and evolution."

As Chief Legal Officer, Choi will lead the company's global legal function and oversee compliance and strategic business development initiatives. His combined experience across global manufacturers and distributors uniquely positions him to advance Parts Town Unlimited's ambitious growth agenda.

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 49 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products and services. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

Media Contact:

Metta Thomas, mthomas@agencyh5.com

SOURCE Parts Town