Parts Town launches local OEM parts marketplace "Parts In Town"

ADDISON, Ill., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parts Town , a leading foodservice equipment parts distributor, today announced the initial launch of its latest innovation, Parts In Town . This industry first e-commerce marketplace is designed to enable customers to access local inventory of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts enabling improved equipment up-time and performance. This innovative approach to marketplace technology allows local service companies and distributors to display their OEM parts inventory on partstown.com and benefit from the massive amount of traffic on the most utilized foodservice parts website in the world. Ultimately, Parts In Town makes OEM parts more visible and available than ever before bringing benefits to manufacturers, service companies, distributors, and operators.

"We are really excited about Parts In Town. At Parts Town, we have a deep commitment to industry innovation and a passion for making genuine OEM parts accessible faster than ever before," said Steve Snower, Chief Enthusiasm Officer, a.k.a. CEO, of Parts Town. "We are also particularly excited about what this technology and program enables, because it brings unique benefits to local service companies and distributors, allowing them to benefit from the traffic on partstown.com to help them grow their parts sales and expand their customer base."

Parts In Town is the latest in a long line of industry firsts created by Parts Town, which includes the industry's most utilized website and mobile app, as well as several unique features. The company recently announced the launch of an enhanced version of "techtown," an online community for technicians across the industry to share best practices, get answers to their questions, and access helpful information. Emanuela Delgado, VP of Innovation at Parts Town states, "We are always looking for new ways to innovate and support the foodservice industry, our manufacturer and customer partners. With Parts In Town and techtown, we are creating programs that are part of a broader strategy and commitment to supporting businesses doing critical service work in commercial kitchens every day."

The initial launch of Parts In Town took place in Q4 2019 with full ramp-up coming in the first half of 2020. To learn more about Parts Town and Parts In Town, visit www.partstown.com and follow updates on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

About Parts Town

Parts Town is a leading distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there's a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions and independent restaurants.

Parts Town leads the way in industry innovation. Its Serial Number Lookup tool uses model serial number level detail from a variety of foodservice equipment manufacturers to create a more precise search and order process for buying replacement parts for commercial kitchen equipment. The 360-degree imaging technology, PartSPIN®, valuable interactive diagrams, convenient Smart Manuals, and the industry's first mobile app allow customers to easily and conveniently find and view equipment manuals and parts in the field, where that info is needed most. These innovations, paired with same day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure the correct part is ordered and delivered every time.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice and beverage equipment and more, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork.

Parts Town has been recognized for its company's growth including 11 consecutive years of making the prestigious INC. 5000 list as well seven placements to Crain's Chicago Fast 50 list.

Parts Town makes finding and buying foodservice equipment parts easy, fast and kinda fun.

