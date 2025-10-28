PartsSource Publishes Second Annual State of Healthcare Technology Management Insights Report to Help Providers Improve Clinical Asset Availability and Reduce Operating Costs

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PartsSource announced the release of its second annual State of Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) Insights Report. The report identifies key industry trends and provides data-driven insights that demonstrate how progressive HTM leaders are addressing the most pressing challenges in ways that increase equipment uptime, expand clinical capacity, and reduce operational expenses. By making this data publicly available, PartsSource advances its mission of Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®, empowering healthcare providers to make informed, evidence-based decisions. PartsSource PRO® clients already benefit from regular data-driven discussions with their account managers, and this report extends actionable insights to the broad HTM and Supply Chain community. Debuted last year as the first initiative of its kind, this report leverages data and insights from more than 5,000 hospitals.

The State of HTM Insights Report findings underscore a clear industry imperative to shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive performance management. By providing visibility into emerging trends, operational benchmarks, and proven strategies, the report equips HTM leaders with the evidence and insights needed to anticipate challenges, avoid disruptions to patient care and build more resilient, efficient, and high-performing operations.

Healthcare Faces Mounting Financial and Operational Pressures

In today's healthcare environment, rising costs, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions are straining provider resources. A PartsSource survey of HTM leaders revealed concerns around clinical assets. Insufficient clinical asset management can lead to unplanned equipment downtime, which disrupts patient care, increases costs, and puts a strain on healthcare operations. Clinical asset availability directly impacts a healthcare provider's financial health and affects its ability to deliver reliable healthcare.

"As never before, healthcare providers are being asked to do more with less. Rarely has the reimbursement landscape looked so chaotic, with deep cuts to federal health programs projected in the next few years and private insurers constantly re-evaluating their business models and contracts," said Philip Settimi, MSE MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. "The path forward requires proactive, data-driven, and technology-enabled approaches to equipment management that optimize clinical availability while protecting the financial health of healthcare organizations."

Financial Pressures Drive Demand for Data-Driven Efficiency

"Declining margins have continued to hit the healthcare environment," says Jeff Evans, Chief Commercial Officer at PartsSource, emphasizing the continued financial pressures facing healthcare providers. "A lot of that is due to rising expenses, not only on the labor side, but on the non-labor side as well. Providers are looking for solutions that help them optimize their operations while maintaining the highest standards of patient care."

Research from Kaufman Hall's January 2025 report shows median year-to-date operating margins fell from 1.8% to 1.7%, while total expenses rose 4.7%, highlighting the need for data-driven strategies and reliable solutions to control costs and sustain access to mission-critical technology.

This year's report found that 84% of HTM leaders identified their most urgent goal as controlling and reducing costs. To meet this goal, healthcare leaders are prioritizing proactive strategies to increase department productivity and efficiency. Labor shortages remain the biggest challenge in achieving this goal, with 32% of respondents citing it as their top obstacle, the same leading challenge identified in the first annual State of HTM Insights Report last year.

Key Data Insights: Seven Opportunities for HTM Optimization

Drawing on proprietary data from more than 5,000 hospitals and survey responses from HTM leaders nationwide, the second annual State of HTM Insights Report identifies seven key opportunities for healthcare providers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve reliability across their operation. This year's report reveals that healthcare leaders face increasing pressure to improve asset availability, control costs, and strengthen workforce capabilities amid rising operational complexity. The report highlights limited adoption of predictive maintenance and ongoing service delays. It shows how progressive healthcare providers use data-driven strategies, automation, vendor optimization, and scalable training to extend equipment life, reduce costs, and maintain continuous access to mission-critical technology.

Providers Lead the Conversation on Data-Driven HTM Strategies

HTM professionals featured in the report emphasize the urgent need to pursue innovative, data-driven decision-making. "We are changing how we are thinking about the process and breaking the traditional mindset, so we can be practical for our future," says Edgar Newell, Assistant Vice President for Clinical Engineering at RWJ Barnabas Health, underscoring the importance of innovation and adaptability.

"No matter how large or small you are, you should be looking at your data so that you can be proactive instead of constantly reactive," says George Reed, Director of Clinical Engineering at WakeMed Health and Hospitals. "Not only will it make your program more effective and efficient, but you can use the data to show your leadership the value that your program is delivering."

As hospitals navigate economic and operational challenges, access to reliable, actionable data is more critical than ever. With the release of the State of HTM Insights Report, PartsSource continues to lead the transformation of medical equipment management, ensuring providers have the insights they need to reduce costs, streamline operations, and maintain seamless clinical availability.

To download the full second annual State of Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) Insights Report, visit https://corporate.partssource.com/resource/partssource-state-of-healthcare-technology-management-insights-2025-report/

