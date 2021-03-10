Party On! 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Unwraps New Birthday Gifting Hub

"During this time of virtual celebrations, the need for people to express and connect has led to an increased consumer demand for products and services to help commemorate important occasions such as birthdays," says Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com . "We are excited to provide our customers with creative solutions from across our family of brands to enhance the celebratory experience, whether through intimate gatherings, online bashes, or drive-by car parades."

Keep Calm – The Celebration Is On!

Large gatherings may be on hold, but birthdays simply must be celebrated. With exclusive floral bouquets from 1-800-Flowers.com®, customized car parade signs from PersonalizationMall.com®, and decadent gourmet cakes and treats from Harry & David®, Cheryl's Cookies®, The Popcorn Factory®, and 1-800-Baskets.com®, there are endless ideas on how to make this year's trip around the sun a safe and cheerful one. New offerings and festive customer favorites include:

Specially Curated BIRTHYAY! Gift Collection Helps Customers Give Back

Starting today, gift-givers can shop for the perfect birthday expression while also supporting Smile Farms®, the company's signature philanthropic partner. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate 20% of the Net Proceeds* from each gift purchased from its specially curated BIRTHYAY! gift collection to help Smile Farms provide people with disabilities meaningful vocational, educational, and employment opportunities that generate pride, enhance life skills, and offer socialization experiences. This collection features a large assortment of gifts from across the company's family of brands, including:

With differently abled adults facing higher levels of unemployment than those without, every dollar raised through this special collection will help Smile Farms address this social disparity.

Tips, How-Tos and Complimentary Resources Help Create #BirthdaysReimagined

In addition to finding the perfect present for friends and loved ones, shoppers can engage in helpful content for creating special moments. Two newly launched blog series –"Birthdays Reimagined" and "Birthdays by the Ages" – feature topics such as Unique Ideas for Celebrating Birthdays in Quarantine, Five Tips on Birthday Car Parade Etiquette, and 30 Fun Ways to Celebrate Your 30th Birthday, all of which encourage party planners to conceptualize all kinds of birthday fêtes. Additionally, complimentary resources such as eCards and digital backgrounds help customers stay connected when celebrating virtually.

Icing on the Cake! Free Shipping for Celebrations Passport® Members

Gift-givers and party organizers can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free, standard shipping and no service charge on purchases for one full year across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

*"Net Proceeds" shall be defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g. airline miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations.

© 2021 Smile Farms Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN: 46-5360466.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's business platform features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery® and Simply Chocolate®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was named to the Forbes 2021 Best Small Companies List. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

